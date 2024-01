Autoblog Podcast 44! In this episode Wouter and Nicolas discuss the most popular speed camera locations.

The new license plate series is also discussed. This and much more in this epic episode.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

