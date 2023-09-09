Autoblog was of course also at the IAA 2023 in Munich, but was that actually worth it?

A number of cars were presented, such as the concept of the new Volkswagen ID GTI and the Mercedes Concept CLA, but also the new MINI and the beautiful Neue Klasse from BMW. But it was a long walk and luckily there was Schnitzel.

Nicolas, on the other hand, drove south with the Saab and miraculously it went well and he tried to see what the old Swede’s top speed is on the French Autoroute.

This and much more news in Autoblog Podcast #28.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

