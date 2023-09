The police in the Netherlands will drive with new cars.

In addition, Volkswagen has presented the new Passat. This and much more news in Autoblog Podcast #27.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast viaSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

This article Autoblog Podcast #27: New police cars + fresh Passat appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Podcast #police #cars #fresh #Passat