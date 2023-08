Autoblog Podcast 26, the BMW 130i from the Autoblog Garage has been sold.

And Max Verstappen seems to be having a dip. This and more in this edition of the Autoblog Podcast.

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast viaSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

