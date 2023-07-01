Autoblog Podcast 18 is live.

Volkswagen has released a special edition of the Polo GTI. But with a hefty price tag, the hot hatch is ridiculously expensive. The BMW XM is also discussed, is it an ugly thing or not? You can check this and more in the eighteenth Autoblog Podcast!

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast viaSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

This article Autoblog Podcast #18: Polo GTI ridiculously expensive + BMW XM ugly, isn’t it? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Podcast #Polo #GTI #ridiculously #expensive #BMW #ugly #isnt