Weekend, time for a new Autoblog podcast.

In this Autoblog Podcast we discuss Wouter’s experience in a 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera. Did Wouter get a special signature on his Porsche 996 and has Nicolas finally found the successor to his Jaguar?

You can also listen to the Autoblog Podcast viaSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

This article Autoblog Podcast #12: new Teslas + speeding with Rimac appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

