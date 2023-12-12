This month it's time again for the Autoblog Photo of the Month XL!

December is a festive month that is all about giving. We are also in a generous mood this month, because we have an extra large prize for the last Photo of the Month of 2023. Just like last year, this month we have an XL edition of the Photo of the Month.

As loyal readers of this section have come to expect, we provide one every month Camera Expressgift voucher worth €100 away. This month – but only this month – we are making there €500 by.

What do you have to do to have a chance to win this beautiful voucher? It works the same as every month: all photos you upload to Autoblog Spots are eligible for Photo of the Month. It's that simple.

An XL edition of the Photo of the Month also means that we put more photos in the spotlight. Instead of the usual top 3, we have a top 10 this month. So you have an extra chance of your photo being featured.

So we would say: don't hesitate and share your car photos on Autoblog Spots!

Photo: Ferrari 296 GTB in Christmas atmosphere, photographed by @lenny98

