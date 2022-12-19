Reminder: if you upload this month on Autoblog Spots you have a chance to win a gift voucher worth € 500!

We had already announced it last month: in December there will be a festive edition of the Photo of the Month. So that’s this month! Instead of the usual Camera Expressgift card worth €100, the winner will now receive a KameraExpress gift card worth €500.

This month, the necessary Photo of the Month-worthy photos have already appeared on Autoblog Spots, but we want to give everyone a chance. Even those who missed it. So here’s a reminder. It’s New Year’s Eve next Saturday, so you still have a little less than two weeks to upload your photos.

Normally we make a top three for the Photo of the Month, but with so many beautiful entries it is a shame to only highlight three photos. That’s why we’re not making a top three this month, but a top ten. That means: extra chance to be featured!

So have you recently shot beautiful photos of a car, or are you still going to do that: share them on Autoblog Spots!

