Own cars is a theme this month, because in two of the three photos the photographer’s car plays a leading role!

The ‘r’ is in the month again and that means… actually nothing at all, because it was still summer in September. So there was plenty of opportunity to go out and photograph cool cars. Of course, we will once again put the most beautiful photos in the spotlight this month, with one as a reward Camera Expressvoucher worth €100 for the winner!

Benjamin aka @fotografiebenzo can take a seat on the jury this month, because he took the winning photo last month. And of course also our regular jury member Eric van Vuuren again gave his professional opinion about the photos.

Third place: Porsche Cayman GT4

Usually it is photos of other people’s cars that appear in this section, but @991gt3 simply photographed his own car. That is a very photogenic car: a Cayman GT4 in Racing Yellow.

Eric: “It almost looks like this photo was taken in a studio. The light comes in very hard (but nice!) from one side, which provides a rich contrast and deep shadows, together with the color of the car and the stripes on the parking spaces you get a wonderful combination. In fact, the light is reflected so well by the building next door that you can see the silhouette of the windows above the GT4. Finally, good use has been made of the surface division because the car is not centered, which contributes to a strong composition.”

Machiel: “@991gt3 not only has good taste in cars, but also an eye for good photo locations. With the yellow stripes, this is a perfect place to park a Porsche in Racing Yellow. The photo was also taken at exactly the right time, with the sunlight falling exactly between the buildings, putting the car in the spotlight. As a result, there is also a lot of contrast in the photo. Maybe even a little too much, but still a successful photo.”

Benjamin: “The Porsche GT4 was photographed at a special location. The dark tones and light ensure that the car looks photogenic. I would have liked to see more details of the rims. By increasing the shadows you can see more details.”

Second place: Alfa Romeo GTV

It seems like we have a theme this month, because @jeroenvink is also both the photographer and the owner of this car. He chose to photograph his beautiful Alfa in a nighttime setting.

Eric: “We are slowly moving towards winter and that means that the number of hours of light per day is increasingly decreasing. There is a good chance that we will see more and more light painting photos, but if they look like this it will be a difficult competition. Wonderful how simple but powerful this composition is, with that single street lamp behind it. Technically super neatly executed, perhaps a little too clean, but definitely worth a place in the top 3.”

Machiel: “Black cars can be difficult to photograph due to reflections, but Jeroen managed to capture his black Alfa very cleanly. There is no disturbing reflection whatsoever and both the rims and the interior are beautifully highlighted. Thanks to the dark setting you get a bit of a Batman atmosphere, which suits the car well. The only downside is that the characteristic shape of the GTV now disappears against the background.”

Benjamin: “Jeroen Vink knows better than anyone how to perfectly illuminate a car. I always enjoy looking at his photos that look straight out of a magazine. Illuminating a black car in this way in the dark is, in my opinion, perfectly executed.”

First place: Lancia 037

For number one we have a type of photo that we don’t often see, namely a rally photo. And what kind. @noortjeblokland managed to take this wonderful action photo of a legendary rally car during the Hellendoorn Rally.

Machiel: “This photo immediately takes you back to the 80s and the glory days of Lancia. The car lifting off the ground, the dust cloud and the warm tones make this a wonderful old school rally photo.”

Eric: “Wow, what an action! In the right place, at the right time, perfectly captured by Noortje. Her recognizable post-processing is clearly visible in this photo, which adds to the atmosphere. The light from behind makes the dust cloud stand out extra clearly. Even though the sandbags and the man in the yellow vest are part of the whole event, I personally think they are just too present in the image. If these were removed during post-processing, you could immediately hang it up as a print.”

Benjamin: “Beautiful action photo and definitely number 1 for me. The environment suits the car well. The colors, lighting, car jump and dust clouds complete the photo.”

So Noortje is the winner of this edition of the Photo of the Month! She will receive a Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100. The photo will also be visible on our Facebook page as a header photo for a month.

This month there will be a new round, where the winner will once again be rewarded with a voucher. Participating is simple: upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and you will automatically participate!

