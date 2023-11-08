We’re starting to get into the autumn mood with the Photo of the Month.

It’s high time again to put the most beautiful photos from the past month in the spotlight. And that was quite difficult to choose, because quite a few photos were uploaded in October that were worthy of Photo of the Month. But in the end there is only one winner, who will be rewarded with one Camera Express-gift voucher worth €100.

We will briefly introduce the jury to you before we go to the top 3. As usual, we receive help from an experienced photographer when assessing Eric van Vuuren. In addition, rising star Noortje Blokland can also participate in the decision, because she took the winning photo last month.

Third place: BMW E46 M3

When is the perfect time to photograph an M3 in Phoenix Yellow? When the leaves turn yellow of course! That gave @mqwaarmedia this beautiful photo.

Eric: “What a great dynamic photo of this M3 in Phoenix Yellow! The color matches the discolored trees perfectly and together with the low shutter speed you get a wonderful mix of components. The photo was taken from a nice low angle, so you can look up to the Bavarian 3.”

Machiel: “To start with, this is a very successful rolling shot, with the right shutter speed and the right angle. In addition, the setting is very beautiful: the color of the car matches perfectly with the colors of the surroundings. The play of light and shadow on the road also makes the photo a bit more interesting. In short: this is one to frame.”

Noortje: “Beautiful rolling shot of a BMW M3 that matches the location perfectly. Applause for the low point of view, this is not easy when you have to photograph backwards from a moving car. I find the modified license plate somewhat distracting. If the license plate is not allowed to be visible, a black plate (with a BMW logo, for example) might have looked a bit quieter.”

Second place: Bentley trio

We don’t often see helicopters in this section, but @deautofotograaf had a very special photo shoot: three Bentleys and a helicopter at Maastricht Airport.

Machiel: “A spectacular photo that looks straight out of a Bentley commercial. The setting of the airport with the helicopter fits perfectly with the exclusive appearance of the cars. The post-processing is quite intense, but this also provides some extra visual drama. The composition is beautifully symmetrical with the three cars and the lines of the runway. There is an immediate point of criticism: the photo is not completely symmetrical.”

Eric: “If money is no object, just arrange a flight trip, some cool Bentleys and oh yes, A HELICOPTER!! I’m really curious what the preparation for this shoot looked like, the idea alone is fantastic. The cars are wonderfully positioned, although it is relatively simple, the power of the photo lies in its simplicity and the imposing subject. Also a compliment for the post-processing that matches the existing colors very well, giving the series its own nice atmosphere. Could it be that the windows of the Flying Spur and Continental were still open…?“

Noortje: “Interesting image of three photogenic Bentleys plus a helicopter! However, I would have liked it even better if it had been a rolling shot where the cars were captured while moving. This is not always possible in practice, but it could have been simulated in post-production. The shades make you feel like you’re looking at a still from a movie, great!”

First place: Mercedes-AMG G 63

From an airport we go to a completely different location, namely a waterfall in a forest. @basfransencarpotography photographed a G 63 there and that resulted in a winning photo!

Noortje: “What a nice photo to look at! The environment as it were absorbs the SUV, but the color still stands out. The low point of view makes the car stand out well and because a slightly lower shutter speed has been chosen, part of the image resembles an artistic nature photo. Painting!”

Eric: “What an amazing combination of colours, location and composition with this Geländewagen! The special color of the German all-terrain vehicle fits perfectly in this autumn setting. The car is perfectly positioned with a small turned wheel next to a stream. By using a longer shutter speed, the water is also nicely blurred… if the shutter speed had been higher, the effect would have been significantly less. Personally, the car could have been placed a little more in the top right corner so that you could have seen a little more of the stream, although the big Benz does of course stand out nicely.”

Machiel: “What a great and unique location to photograph a G 63. The car really comes into its own here and the Copper Orange color also fits very well in this environment. The low angle and turned wheels further emphasize the robust character of the G-Class.”

This time the jury was unanimous: this photo is the winner. Congratulations Bas, you will receive a Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100!

This month there will be a new round, where the winner will once again be rewarded with a voucher. So share your photos on Autoblog Spots and you will automatically participate!

This article Autoblog Photo of the Month – October 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



