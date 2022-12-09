It’s extra exciting this time: who will win a €250 voucher?

It’s time to play Sinterklaas this month, so we’re giving a one this time Camera Expressvoucher worth €250 instead of the usual €100! The winner of the Photo of the Month will therefore be rewarded extra this month.

Takes as usual Eric van Vuuren back on the jury, alongside guest judge @Row1, who won Photo of the Month last month. The undersigned passes a strict but fair judgment on behalf of Autoblog.

Third place: Audi A3

We start with a big Audi A3 in third place, captured by @martijnvleeuwen. Now an A3 is a fairly everyday car, but with the S-Line package it is still a pretty photogenic car.

Michael: “Martijn has created a nice sinister atmosphere, which fits very well with a car with a lot of black. The location is well chosen and the post-processing of the colors has given the photo a unique sauce. It’s just a pity that the license plate no longer has its original color.”

Eric: “What a nice raw setting! A bold post-processing to throw so much contrast and color processing over it. This time it certainly fits. Where I commented on the alignment of the car in the other photos, I think it was perfectly executed this time that the German is central. Partly thanks to the ‘frame’ of the building behind it. He now embraces the car like a true picture frame.”

Rowan: “I like the toning of this photo, although I think the highlights have been lowered a little too far and the car could have been slanted a bit more.”

Second place: McLaren Artura

At number two we have another real supercar, namely the new McLaren Artura. This one was beautifully captured by @Row1. Indeed, the same Rowan who is also a guest judge, but of course we chose this photo behind his back. I’m sure he won’t mind.

Michael: “A car does not always have to be prominent in the foreground. In fact, taking some distance often produces successful photos, provided the composition is correct. That is certainly the case here. The many perspective lines also make this a very cool composition. The sun shining through the beams is the icing on the cake.

Eric: “This month, Row1 is again delivering a great series! This photo is shot very wide, which I always appreciate. Wonderful how the sunlight just manages to find the lens and how all the colors fit together nicely.”

First place: Mazda CX-60

Mazda is a brand that does not often appear in the Photo of the Month, but that is now changing thanks to @deautograaf. With a nice series of photos of the new CX-60, he will be on the top step of the podium this month.

Eric: “It’s nice to see a ‘regular’ car that has been photographed well, compared to all the fat supercars we normally see. A nice bright red CX-60 that pops out well with a rising sun and radiates peace thanks to the composition. Personally, I had aligned the car a little more to the left so that it would be less in the middle and he would be less ‘Contact‘ would make with those trees in the background. The use of the road surface still provides a nice dynamic. Well done!”

Michael: “Taking a successful photo is also a matter of choosing the right time and that has certainly happened here. The morning fog and the beautiful sky make this a very nice record. Thanks to the trees, the landscape is not too barren and the fog ensures that the car stands out nicely against the background.”

Rowan: “This photo in itself would not look out of place in a brochure. The composition is good (although the horizon seems crooked?) and the car is in a beautiful environment. The shot might have been a little closer to me, so that the focus would be a little more on the car. And maybe I double polarized this shot.“

Despite some small points of criticism, we still declare this car the deserved winner of the Autoblog Photo of the Month. That means we can make @deautograaf happy with one Camera Expressgift card worth €250! The photo will adorn the Facebook header for a month and be featured on the front page.

Photo of the Month XL

For everyone who didn’t win: this month there is another round and we’re going extra big. The winner of December will receive a Kamera Express voucher worth €500! In addition, instead of the usual top 3, we will highlight an extra many runner-ups. In other words: we close the year with an XL edition of the Photo of the Month. Upload your photos on Autoblog Spots and you automatically participate!

