The ‘photo season’ is now in full swing, so we have welcomed a number of very nice photos on Autoblog Spots in the past month. We therefore had to make tough choices. But in the end, only one person can do it Camera Expresswin a €100 gift voucher…

As usual, professional photographer and videographer Eric van Vuuren back to the jury for an expert verdict. This month we don’t have a guest judge, but that doesn’t mean we stop. This month’s winner can simply join the jury again in the next edition.

Third place: Porsche 992 GT3 RS

The 991 GT3 RS has passed by more than once in this section, but now we have the new GT3 RS in the top 3 for the first time. Thanks to @esli, who made a very cool series with this imposing Porker.

Michael: “Shooting against the sun can turn out badly, but Esli shows that it can also produce a very cool picture. The spectacular lens flare makes this a very catchy photo. Also plus points for the fact that there is enough contrast and detail in the car, which is often lacking in backlit shots. And oh yes, it is also a successful rolling shot.”

Eric: Lens flare to the max!! Personally I’m always a fan of it, even though I do miss a bit of detail in the blown out air. But by using the lower shutter speed, there is a lot of dynamics in this photo and your eye is immediately drawn to the Porsche.”

Second place: Ferrari 275 GTS

If there’s one category of car that’s photogenic, it’s classic Ferraris. There are just not many people who have the chance to get one in front of their lens. @jeroenvink did have this opportunity and made the most of it.

Eric: “With such an ultimate model in front of the lens, it’s a good thing that an overwhelming location was not chosen. The simplicity in the location, the light, the reflection and composition ensures that all attention goes to the classic Italian and you can take in all the details in peace. Love how that one strip of light runs from headlight to taillight across the side of the Ferrari. Technically also a very strong photo!”

Michael: “Although personally prefer to see cars in the open air, I can only say: chapeau! This photo of Jeroen is a masterclass in lighting. All the lines and details of this car come out perfectly in a way that natural light would never do. The reflection on the floor completes the picture. Craftsmanship!”

First place: Honda NSX

From a brand new supercar and a classic, we move to something in between: the NSX, an icon from the 90s. The dream car of @trisjphotography, who just shot his own poster material. With that he takes first place in this edition of the Photo of the Month!

Eric: “What a winner this month! Wonderful example of how simple a photo can be, but by using the right composition, speed and post-processing (+ point for the Indian summer vibe) you can create an impressive image. The use of a skewed horizon makes it even more exciting. Yes, there will be purists who complain that a horizon should always be straight, but since some rules are made to break in this creative industry, photographer Trisjphotography gets extra kudos from me.”

Michael: “It’s that the photo was taken recently, but otherwise it could have just hung above someone’s bed in the 90s. With the skewed horizon, this is a wonderfully dynamic rolling shot. The long drop shadow adds some extra drama. It almost looks like a screenshot from Forza Horizon. And I certainly mean that as a compliment!”

So we can congratulate @trisjphotography on the win! He receives the Kamera Express voucher worth €100 at home. His photo will also serve as a header photo on our for a month Facebook page.

Next month there will be another round with new opportunities. Even then we have another voucher for the winner. So upload your photos on Autoblog Spots and participate!

