The very first Photo of the Month of 2023, which one will it be?

The turn of the year seems like a long time ago, but we really only live one month in 2023. That means it’s time for the first Photo of the Month of the year. Also this year we will continue with our monthly recurring section. And again there is one every month Camera Express€100 gift card ready for the winner!

As you may remember, last month we had an XL edition of the Photo of the Month. The level was very high, but in the end there was only one winner: @noortjeblokland. She may therefore act as a guest jury member this month, next to our regular jury member Eric van Vuuren.

3.BMW M3 Competition

An early, rainy morning is not a popular time for a photo shoot, but this can actually produce great results. @harmengerritsen shows this with his series of photos of an M3 Competition.

Eric: “Photographer Harmen responds under his own entry that he is fed up with the amount of noise/lack of light. Completely unnecessary I think, we live in a digital age in which cameras can perform so amazingly under challenging conditions that they can easily handle these kinds of situations. His own photos are proof of this, because how cool is it that there is no daylight yet and the dark blue morning atmosphere contrasts against the orange lighting of the lampposts? Looks like there were even raindrops on the lens, which creates that frame around the right lamppost lighting. Personally, I like this kind of effect because it adds to the overall atmosphere. And as long as it is not color noise Harmen, then noise only contributes to the atmosphere 😉“

Noortje: “The first thing I noticed about this photo is the mysterious atmosphere. Looks like water got on the lens causing a flare around all the lights. In this case it adds to the moody setting of the aggressive looking M3. Well done, especially with the ‘blown’ orange! That must have been an adventurous ride on the slippery parking deck.”

Michael: “This photo reminds me a bit of a game, and in this case I mean that as a compliment. The orange lighting and its reflection provide an atmosphere that fits perfectly with this modified M3! I would have preferred that the reflection of the sky on the car had been removed with a polarization filter, but that is not a big deal.”

2.Toyota GT86

It is always nice when the photographer is also the owner of the car. That is the case here: @jonaskeppensphotography is the proud owner of this GT86 and the one who took the photo.

Eric: “What. A. Delicious. LIGHT! Although it may not be super exciting in terms of composition, the light and the positioning of the car ensures that this photo still belongs in the top 3 as far as I’m concerned. The lack of reflections on the side of the modified Japanese also shows that the photographer has done his homework.”

Michael: “Despite the dark location, Jonas was able to ensure that the car really stands out. The light that falls through the windows is turned on very nicely in the post-processing. I would have found the composition a bit stronger if the car was more to the left of the frame, but otherwise a very tight picture.”

Noortje: “Beautiful shades, interesting location and well played with the light! I am curious what it would have done if the lighting had been on, especially in combination with any dust that might have blown up.”

1.Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The Eifel is not only a very nice area to drive with a Cayman GT4, but also a nice area to take pictures. @jarnobreur managed to get the most out of that, with a very nice series of photos.

Michael: “The whole series is great, but we still have to choose one photo. This night shot is a work of art. The hilly environment and the starry sky form a beautiful backdrop for this GT4. The blue color comes into its own very nicely and the glow of the lights on the road completes the picture. The Eifel has never been so beautiful.”

Eric: “Wow, what a fairytale! An endless unlit road, an idyllic small village in the background and as the highlight a bright blue 718 Cayman GT4 under a starry sky. What a simple but wonderful composition in which the lines of the road surface disappear into infinity and the lighting of the German sports car illuminates the surroundings. Very artistic!”

Noortje: “Very nice shot of a very photogenic car. Lightpainting lends itself well to this color and the chosen setting/location. Compliments for the neat result. At first glance a serene atmosphere, but because it was decided to use the brake light, I imagine that the GT4 could be launched into the darkness at any moment. Personally, I would have edited the amount/visibility of the stars in Photoshop more realistically.”

In any case, the jury agrees: this is clearly the winner. So we start the year off right, with this top album by Jarno. He will receive a much-deserved Kamera Express gift card worth €100. His photo will also grace our Facebook page as a header photo for a month.

Do you also want to win the title Photo of the Month and a gift voucher worth € 100? Then upload your photos on Autoblog Spots and you automatically participate!

