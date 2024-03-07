From a parking garage to a night-time The Hague, we have a diverse top 3 in terms of locations again this month!

A lot has been uploaded to Autoblog Spots in the past month and fortunately there was some nice Photo of the Month material among them. With pain in our hearts we had to miss out on a few nice photos, but hey, there are only three podium places. And there is only one winner who will walk away with the prize: one Camera Express-€100 gift voucher.

When assessing the photos, we again received expert help from our regular jury member Eric van Vuuren. Our guest judge was Rowan, better known as @row1. He took the winning photo last month and can therefore now contribute.

Third place: Saab 900S

In third place we find a brand that does not often appear in this section: Saab. However, that is not because Saabs are not photogenic, as @trisjphotography proves.

Eric: “Finally another panning shot in the top 3! I love it anyway. It is precisely the sharpness on the doors, window frames and spoiler that provides that moment of contact, while the use of a longer shutter speed blurs the surroundings. The effect is so simple and powerful but requires a lot of trial and error. Great job!“

Machiel: “A panning shot according to the book: lots of movement, but still sufficient sharpness in the car. What further makes this photo strong is the composition. The characteristic silhouette of this car contrasts beautifully with the open air. Even though the car is quite far away, you can see at a glance that it is a Saab.”

Rowan: “Great car for shooting in a beautiful environment! The speed is nicely packed, nicely panned! I personally think this is the least exciting photo from this Saab series, I miss a bit of toning that the rest of the series seems to have“

Second place: BMW 7 Series

We'll stay in the youngtimer atmosphere for a while, because @louwmedia did a night shoot in The Hague with an E38 7 Series. This resulted in a very nice series of photos.

Machiel: “The entire series was delicious, so it was difficult to choose just one photo. The location in combination with the nighttime setting is very cool and fits the car perfectly. The reflection of the rear lights and the light of the lanterns creates a wonderfully atmospheric picture. The glow of the lamps, which are turned on a little extra, creates a beautiful effect. Great work!”

Rowan: “For me, this remains the most beautiful 7 Series ever produced. The location and overall atmosphere are very striking, I like this soft 'orange & teal' look!“

Eric: “What a good but especially suitable location for that big BMW! The atmosphere with The Hague in the evening light makes it almost seem as if Wim Kok would step out for an emergency debate next. The photo was shot at exactly the right angle with the appropriate lighting, which brings the entire atmosphere to the era in question.”

First place: Volkswagen Golf R

A Volkswagen Golf in a parking garage. That doesn't sound exciting, but @lfcarphotos has managed to create a unique photo with these ingredients. In fact, he wins Photo of the Month.

Eric: “Oh yeah! My OCD works so well in such a photo, wonderful symmetry and matching colors. The hot hatch is perfectly positioned and even though it is small in the overall frame, the space around it makes the photo so powerful. As if it wasn't emphatic enough, the arrow on the road ensures that your eyes are led directly to the Volkswagen.“

Machiel: “This is a very photogenic parking garage and @lfcarphotos has managed to make optimal use of it. With the perfect symmetry and the arrow pointing to the car, this is a very strong composition. I also really appreciate the simple color palette, with red as the only real color. In short: a winning photo!”

Rowan: “I have seen this location before and have used it myself. And I understand why, it is ideal for photo shoots! Good use has been made of the lines here, the car is also perfectly centered in relation to the arrow, which is an art in itself! I could have moved the car a little more forward towards the arrow, so that your eyes are drawn to the car just a little more. The red light also makes a nice contrast with the white car.”

So @lfcarphotos will walk away with the win this month and will receive the Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100. Congratulations! This month there is a new round, where the winner can again count on a voucher. So share your photos on Autoblog Spots and you will automatically participate!

