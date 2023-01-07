We’ve got the results of the XL edition of the Photo of the Month, with a €500 gift card for the winner!

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come: it’s time to announce the results of the Autoblog Photo of the Month December. This is a special edition because this time there is none Camera Express€100 voucher on the game, only one €500. We have therefore been inundated with beautiful pictures over the past month, thank you for that!

Normally we make a top three for the Photo of the Month, but given the amount of entries it would be a shame to only highlight three photos. As promised, we’re putting ten photos in the spotlight this time.

We are again assisted by our regular jury member Eric van Vuuren, an experienced hand in the trade. According to him, this was the most difficult month so far. “The bar was set very high and the entries were very evenly matched,” said Eric.

So it was very difficult to choose, but in the end we managed to make a top 10. There are also a lot of beautiful photos that just didn’t make it, so take a look back in the Autoblog Spots archive, so as not to miss anything. Then let’s start the countdown.

10. Alpine A110 GT

Photo: @momenol

Michael: “If there is one car that can be photographed at the Eiffel Tower, it must be an Alpine. Of course, the nighttime setting only makes this photo better. It’s just a pity that the Eiffel Tower steals the show in this photo and thus distracts a bit from the car.”

Eric: “The Frenchman is perfectly exposed, but the lack of further ambient light makes me feel like the car has been shopped in it. While you can just see a small reflection in the windscreen, I know that the photo was really taken there. Too bad, because otherwise it is a top record that would also make those French very happy.”

9. Land Rover Range Rover

Photo: @basfransencarphotography

Eric: “It’s wonderful how the autumn colors and the low sun fit in with this setting. That color also remains so nice for photographing because you immediately lose all reflections. I immediately feel like going on an adventure with such a record! Perhaps I would put the car a little less in the middle, but otherwise I can not notice anything!”

Michael: “A Range Rover actually looks at home anywhere, especially in a forest. This setting was chosen very well by Bas, because it fits perfectly with the color of this copy. With the sun shining through the trees, it is just a nice atmospheric picture.”

8. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Photo: @kilmedia

Michael: “This is a good example of a photo with a strong composition. This has clearly been well thought out. Also a great location!”

Eric: “Great series with this fat Italian! In terms of location, I feel that more could have been achieved, but this composition has been found very well.”

7.Porsche 992 GT3

Photo: @kingsshots

Eric: “Bam! What a threatening sky, that looks really mega ominous. The reflections are perfectly controlled and the contrast in this photo makes it all. Ok, that color also helps quite a bit. But what a blast!“

Michael: “A spectacular photo, with that stormy sky. The blue also stands out nicely, between all the gray. As far as I’m concerned, this is also the best angle to photograph a GT3. The only downside is that the sky looks a bit over-processed.”

6. Subaru Impreza

Photo: @rsmeets

Michael: “Night and rain can produce fantastic pictures and this photo proves that once again. Thanks to the white color, the car really pops and the reflection on the wet concrete completes the picture. In short: a very fat record.”

Eric: “A lot of lightpainting photos came in again this month, but I feel we are dealing with flash light or a combination of existing continuous light?! Anyway, it looks like the photographer still made every effort to get the best out of this situation in the pouring rain and that is certainly reflected in the result. It’s great how we can just see ‘blue hour’, while all the focus is on that fat Sub.”

5.Ferrari 296 GTB

Photo: @lenny98

Michael: “Both in terms of colors and lighting, this is a perfectly executed night shot in my opinion. The Christmas spirit is gone. The background is a bit on the busy side, but the focus is still on the car.”

Eric: “These are the better Christmas cards! Nice idea and very well executed by photographing this fat 296 GTB in this way. The only thing I find disturbing are the bare / worn-out windows on the left. I immediately feel like oil balls again, who’s with me?!”

4.Mercedes SLS AMG

Photo: @nielskeekstra

Eric: “Perhaps the most inviting photo of this month, those gull-wing doors are still great?!? The car is perfectly positioned between the compartments, the line of the wall is fortunately “free” from contact with the car, the sun is just peaking between the buildings, in short, everything is correct.”

Michael: “An SLS with the gullwing doors up always guarantees a cool photo, but this record by Niels is next-level. The skyline in the background and the setting sun create a fantastic atmosphere, which is enhanced by the beautiful post-processing of the colors.”

3.BMW M4 Convertible

And we’re in the top three! Here we find @Row1, who is a fixture in this section. This time he has outdone himself, with a beautiful series of an M4 Convertible in an old warehouse, where he ended up by accident.

Michael: “Rowan has played beautifully with light in this series, a bit like the Old Masters did. The car is partly shrouded in darkness, but you can still see enough to recognize the car. The colors, the light through the windows, the long shadows: everything comes together. A photo to be proud of!”

Eric: “Our regular contributor Row1 is once again present this month with a great series, this time with a big BMW M4 Convertible. Nice to read with his entry that he happened to pass by this location and asked permission, while many other photographers are all about the preparation and scouting. Partly because of this, it is very clever that the light was just low enough for a wonderful incidence through the window, which gives the sporty appearance a nice extra cool edge. The color processing also fits perfectly with the setting and the car, top record!

2.Mercedes S 500 & 560 SEL

In second place we have two cars: the new S-class and its distant ancestor, the W126. This duo was captured in a beautiful series by @gijsspierings.

Eric: “It was very difficult to put together the top 3 this month, because there is little (technically) to criticize everywhere, so it mainly comes down to taste. Photographer Gijs Spierings got a great duo in front of the lens and managed to arrange them simplistic. Partly thanks to the light and contrast, he managed to create a plate that would not look out of place in an advertisement for the German brand. Love how the light falls over the sides and the use of a soft ‘glow’ makes it just a bit more dreamy.”

Michael: “Always nice to see old and new side by side, especially when the photos are as pleasant on the retina as the van Gijs. The lighting is very nice with the sunlight reflecting off the cars. Thanks to the dark foreground and background, the full attention goes to the cars. So here too a very beautiful interplay of light and shadow.”

1. Dax Tojeiro

Then it’s time for the one and only winner, the Autoblog Photo of the Month December! This honor goes to @noortjeblokland who took a fantastic set of photos of this Shelby Cobra. It is (of course) a replica, but a very nice one. More importantly: the photos are no less!

Michael: “Noortje has made beautiful use of light painting to emphasize the voluptuous shapes of the Cobra. The location is also very cleverly chosen, because it provides a nice contrast. On the one hand because of the complementary colours, on the other because of the angular shapes that contrast with the curves of the car. In short: a winning photo!”

Eric: “We have a stunner of a winner, or rather, winner, this month! Photographer Noortje Blokland has a very beautiful Shelby Cobra in front of the lens and the color of the car stands out perfectly against this background. It was a difficult choice from her otherwise magnificent series, but the jury was unanimous that this is the finest angle and composition. The light painting is perfectly executed, so that the two light bars accentuate those wonderfully wide hips and roofline. Every detail has been thought through and in my opinion that deserves this month’s victory.”

The competition was very strong, but we can congratulate Noortje Blokland on a well-deserved first place. So she will receive the KameraExpress gift voucher worth €500!

Didn’t win? Don’t worry, this month there is another round of the Autoblog Photo of the Month. You can also win a gift voucher worth €100. Participating is very simple: upload your photos Autoblog Spots and you automatically participate!

This article Autoblog Photo of the Month – December 2022 [XL-editie] appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



