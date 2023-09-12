Yes, there is another Photo of the Month this month!

August was mainly all about holiday spots, but we also have a top 3 with the best photos of August for you. This time the Photo of the Month is a little later than usual, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun. This time too we can make the winner happy with one Camera Express-gift voucher worth €100.

This month we have another expert jury, with Eric van Vuuren and Noortje Blokland. Eric returns in his capacity as a permanent jury member, while Noortje can help decide as the winner of the previous edition. She then impressed with her beautiful series of a yellow Ferrari 458 Italia.

Third place: BMW M3 CS

@Row1 is back again this month, with a summer series of a bright green M3 CS. This car is not unknown to us, because this was also the M3 CS that Wouter tested in the driving test.

Eric: “Our regular contributor Row1 has submitted a different type of series this month than we are used to from him. It once again earned him a place in the top 3 with this car2car record of three very cool BMWs. The shadows of the trees make for a nice graphic photo, but I feel like there could have been something more exciting in terms of composition and speed. Admittedly, you cannot control everything in such a situation, so it is still amazing how he managed to take this photo.”

Noortje: “Nice work again from Rowan! Well-timed shot in which the BMW just catches the light before diving into the shade of the trees. The color grading was also successful. It can be a challenge to make green cars with a green background stand out, but in my opinion it was done well. Because the photo was taken slightly obliquely, it creates a dynamic shot with (even) more speed in the image. The rest of the series is also worth watching.”

Machiel: “This photo spontaneously makes you want to go on tour. Rowan has beautifully emphasized the summer atmosphere with the warm colors. The composition is also successful, with the shadow in the foreground and the BMW trio in full sunlight. For a bit more perspective and dynamics, I think the cars could have been a little closer to the lens. The dynamism now must mainly come from the crooked horizon.”

Second place: Morgan Super Sports

From a BMW M3 CS in full sunlight we go for second place to something completely different: a Morgan in a dark shed. That can also make for a cool photo, as @jeroenvink shows.

Noortje: “Sublime photo. Very beautifully (and almost symmetrically) lit and all the details of this historic work of art are shown to their best advantage. The background enhances the atmosphere, especially because of the warm light that shines through the doorway. Poster-worthy if you ask me!”

Machiel: “We now know what Jeroen’s specialty is: lighting. This photo is also very well lit, so that all the beautiful details of this Morgan really stand out. It is also nice that the other contents of the garage can still be discerned in the background, without distracting from the main subject. If the Morgan’s lighting had been on, the photo might have been even more atmospheric, but it was still a very successful picture.”

Eric: “What a well exposed (flash!) photo. Something we are not here often and therefore technically all the more appreciated. The soft lighting from above creates a wonderful spotlight effect and the nose of the English tricycle gets all the attention. Very well executed.”

First place: Ferrari 812 GTS

Now applause for the winner: @fotografiebenzo! With his photo of a Ferrari 812 GTS in Argento Nurburgring he claims first place this month.

Eric: “What a wonderful graphic album! A location for which you often have to convince many people because of all the (safety) restrictions, but once you succeed it is more than worth it. The colors of the containers provide a nice background and photographing the Ferrari in profile always works well. The simplicity of the photo ensures the victory this month.”

Machiel: “A successful photo shoot starts with a good location and in this case it was chosen perfectly. The silver of the Ferrari stands out very nicely against the red and blue of the background. The chosen angle in combination with the sharp background makes the photo feel very two-dimensional, but that actually gives a nice effect. The photo therefore almost feels like a detailed illustration.”

Noortje: “Personally, I am a fan of contrasting materials and lines in a photo. That’s done well here: the elegant lines of the 812 GTS break nicely with the hard, straight lines of the raw background, making the Ferrari stand out. However, I personally would have positioned the car a little further from the background and shot with a lower aperture (more sharpness/depth), so that there is (even) more emphasis on the car.”

So @fotografiebenzo is the one who took the winning photo this time. He will therefore receive the Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100 at home. His photo will also be featured on our Facebook page as a header photo for a month.

Next month there will be a new round with new opportunities. You can also play for the voucher again. Participating is simple: upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and you will automatically participate!

