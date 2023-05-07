Who will take the coveted title Photo of the Month this month? You read it here.

It’s 12:00 again on the seventh day of the month, so loyal readers know what this means. The new Autoblog Photo of the Month is announced. We have another diverse bunch for you in this month’s top three.

As usual takes renowned car photographer Eric van Vuuren place on the jury. In addition, there is also a guest jury member who takes a fresh look at the photos. That’s the winner of the previous edition, @timheijens. Together we determine who will be one this month Camera Express€100 voucher.

Third place: Ferrari 812 GTS

On the first podium we find a stylish Ferrari 812 GTS, captured by @fotografiebenzo.

Eric: “This is kind of what daydreaming would look like if it were captured in a photo. Wonderfully soft light that falls over the lines of this beautiful gray Ferrari. And a fairly simple straightforward approach in terms of composition, but sometimes you don’t need more with such a car and sunset. The only thing that bothers me a bit is that the ‘clarity slider’ has been pulled just a little too much for my feeling…”

Tim: “This Ferrari 812 GTS was captured during a beautiful sunset, which matches the brake discs and logos on this car. The lines of this Ferrari come into their own due to the light in the photo. And the car is nicely symmetrically centered. The colors are a bit blown up for my taste, but still a tight picture of this 812 GTS!”

Michael: “The composition of this photo is simple, but effective. The beautiful silhouette of the 812 GTS stands out perfectly against the background, without further distraction. The lines on the flank also come out well. As for the sky: it is very beautiful, but… the fact that it is razor sharp and the trees in the background are not, betrays that some cut-and-paste work has probably been applied here.”

Second place: Audi RS5

You might have to look closely, but this picture shows an Audi RS5, which was photographed in an original way by @vantoorphotography.

Michael: “I do like photos that are a bit minimalistic and this is a good example of that. The car is almost completely absorbed in the background, but you still see just enough to recognize an RS5. The composition is nicely balanced, with the car on the right and the pillar on the left. The red theme fits the car very well and prevents it from becoming a colorless whole. All in all, a photo that certainly deserves a place in the top three.”

Eric: “What immediately appeals to me about this photo is that the photographer has clearly chosen not to put this fat German in the available daylight, but to move it to the shadow. This has created a dark atmosphere and the lines of this coupe come forward very well. The 5-spoke wheels also contribute to the atmosphere, because they reflect that little bit of daylight. The backlit background carries the entire mood of this photo to an artistic level.“

Tim: “A very mysterious setting with this black RS5. The red background provides a nice contrast, so that the silhouette of the Audi comes out well. The car itself is in my opinion just a bit too dark, so we miss some details. A striking photo!”

First place: Lancia Delta Integrale (x3)

The Lancia Delta Integrale remains an exceptionally photogenic car and @noortjeblokland had the opportunity to photograph no less than three copies. These are not standard, by the way, but fully addressed by the Dutch Maturo.

Eric: “A well-known name this month, she won Photo of the Month before and can win again this month. Photographer Noortje Blokland has had not one but three Lancia Deltas in front of her lens and under very challenging circumstances. We’ve said it here before, even if this isn’t the best weather to work in, but it can make a huge contribution to the atmosphere of your photo shoot. The lovely gray sky, the stripes of the road surface and the splashing water, the reflecting light from the headlights, not to mention the perfect symmetrical distance between the three cars. Congratulations on this fantastic record and victory Noortje!”

Michael: “Hitting out of a moving car in wet conditions was probably no fun, but the result is well worth it. The wet asphalt, the rain in the headlights, the crooked horizon, the right amount of movement… everything comes together in a wonderfully dynamic photo. The color palette is also very nice: the orange light from the headlights contrasts with the gray-blue and green tones of the surroundings. Top work!”

Tim: “This photo has it all: good atmosphere, a beautiful location, great action and three pretty unique cars. Capturing motion in a still image is not

easy, but here it is perfectly executed. In addition, the skewed horizon gives the photo extra dynamism. A super photo that is the core of this modified

Lancia’s perfectly translated. The clear winner for me this month – poster material.”

This edition of the Autoblog Photo of the Month was therefore convincingly won by @noortjeblokland. We can therefore make Noortje happy with a Kamera Express voucher worth €100. Congratulations!

