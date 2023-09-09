Who will last longer, me or the Lexus IS250?

It’s an issue that came up when I was chatting with chef d’équipe @michaelras. I bought the Lexus IS250 Sport from him over a year ago now. Before that, the car was in my family for years. In short, I have been familiar with this particular Japanese sedan for about 12 years.

Bad luck

I bought the car (back) with about 275,000 kilometers on the clock. It now has 292,000 km on it and we are slowly creeping towards three tons. The title of this article is a teaser. I had bad luck with the car. Really and truly! In January of this year the alternator broke and the Lexi no longer drove.

The first drawings of the deceased dynamo were made just outside the center of Rotterdam. Crawling from traffic light to traffic light, the car tried less and less. All this on a cold January day with lots of rain and wind.

Then a Christmas tree’s lights were turned on. The ABS stopped working, no traction control and in the end even no power steering! So put that thing aside.

I did that in the west of the city, near the KFC on the Bergweg (fun fact: the first KFC in the Netherlands). To make matters worse, the engine broke down right in front of the entrance to the KFC. Resulting in honking bystanders, nice. Even a police officer came to complain that I had to move the car. Despite the fact that the hood was up and the hazard lights were on, he didn’t realize that I wasn’t there for fun. And just help me push the car. Something about police and best friend.

Anyway. Fortunately, shortly afterwards someone was kind enough to push the car aside with me. Then we had to wait for the towing service. I had the car maintained at Lexus Rotterdam and therefore had access to the free breakdown assistance service. I also have a subscription to the ANWB, but decided to call Lexus in this case. After waiting 45 minutes, the tow truck arrived on site to tow the car away.

In retrospect, I should have done better not. The car HAD to be towed by the recovery company to Lexus Rotterdam. I was not allowed to choose another nearest garage. Why did I regret that? In my opinion, the dealer was not good at thinking along. A replacement alternator was not in stock and the Lexus ended up being there for over 3 weeks (!!). I was not offered alternative transportation. In short, the service in that area was substandard.

Ultimately, after installing a fresh copy, the IS250 was as fresh as a daisy again. A repair that cost several hundred euros, but whatever. Such a dynamo costs about 395 euros, including installation.

It took a while to repair my damaged relationship with the Lexus. Because an accident like that gives you a bad feeling. Fortunately, the IS250 behaved well after this hassle.

Quality

That little problem aside: as far as I’m concerned, the Lexus is a gem of a car. I have driven German cars with 150,000 kilometers less that were in worse condition. The chassis does not squeak or creak. There are no sounds to be found in the interior. The car still steers extremely tight. The seats and even the steering wheel are not worn. The plastic dashboard is starting to crack, which gives away the age of the now 18 year old Lexus. But that’s really the only thing.

All buttons still work and, apart from the broken alternator, I have not seen any error messages from the engine management in recent months. The transmission shifts buttery smooth. Really, the car feels like it can handle it for an eternity. It simply lives up to the stereotype of the indestructible Toyota or Lexus. And with a rock-solid V6 under the hood, you can commute in peace every day.

Drive on!

I drive the car at my business in a tax-friendly manner. And that’s why I actually can’t and don’t want to say goodbye to the thing. Due to the low current value, you can drive a top car for a few tens of euros per month (youngtimer). With cruise control, automatic air conditioning, heated seats, a creamy six-cylinder and electric seat controls. I can’t imagine a better deal. As a result, from a fiscal perspective, I would be crazy to drive anything else.

Because of course it sometimes goes through my head. Although I have only owned the car for a year, the Lexus has been around me for 12 years. What exactly is going through my head? Well, selling the Lexus and the Maserati GT and just a 911 for every day driving, for example. Ideas like that. But every time I drive the Lexus I say to myself: why bother. As long as there are no repairs that will exceed the current value, I should just keep the IS250. And now I have told you and I must keep my word.

In addition to buying a car, you can of course also opt for a subscription. I recently put @michaelras’ Lynk & Co through its paces extensively. My conclusion was that this type of car is not for me. I also don’t have a family (yet), so a crossover like that isn’t something I would consider at this point.

Maintenance

Everything depends on maintenance. Especially with an older car. The Lexus IS250 gets love from me and you will get love back. That’s how you should see it. So I bought the car with 275k on the odometer and immediately had it serviced. A year later, in August 2023, the IS250 was serviced again. This time I opted for major maintenance at 290,000 km.

In the end, the major maintenance wasn’t too bad, because so much didn’t have to be done. The only thing worth mentioning are new Brembo brake pads at the front. Spark plugs had already been replaced by two owners (hi dad), for example, at a mileage of about 270,000 km.

What remains is a new air filter, cabin filter and oil filter. The fluids were replenished and I had new windshield wiper blades installed. The damage? I was able to leave the garage again with 500 euros ex VAT. Fine!

I gave you the last update of the Lexus IS250 Sport in October last year. So almost a year ago. I have driven 17,000 km so far. All kilometers were driven in the Netherlands. Except for the dynamo, no problems. The average consumption is 8.2l/100 km over all the kilometers driven. With 1 out of 12.2 I am more than satisfied.

No oil!

I had to top up the oil myself once between maintenance visits. That happened in June. That day I had an assignment in the east of the country and had to drive a total of about 500 kilometers. Let’s just say I was driving briskly, especially on the way back. It was after 7:00 PM, so the Dutch government allows you to drive a little faster.

Suddenly I hear a thud. Low oil! The first thing I thought was shit, hopefully it stays that way. You never know with an older car. The oil light then came on. So stop as quickly as possible. Fortunately, there was a Shell gas station further along the highway, where I could immediately park the car. I bought two bottles of 5W-30 there.

And yes, I still dare to come to Shell after my horror experience with the Renault Megane endurance tester and the stuck charging cable with the Shell Recharge.

I let the engine cool for a while and then checked the oil. Yep, minimal oil visible on the dipstick. So the engine then drank the bottle like a thirsty teenager at a barn party. Checked again and started driving again. The message disappeared and I haven’t heard the Lexus since. That was about 3,000 kilometers ago now. The second bottle is still in the car, just in case.

Ants take over

In June I spent a few weeks as a digital nomad in Portugal. During that period, an ant colony entered the interior. What is that? The Lexus was standing nearby at the time @michaelras and it was noticed by a car alarm going off. It turned out to be the IS250. The ants activated the interior sensor of the alarm.

When I returned to the Netherlands I received a Lexus IS250 back, without ants! Michael had cleaned the interior and the creatures could no longer be found in the car. Thanks!

And more

That and a breakdown with the alternator are the most exciting things I have experienced with the Lexus so far this year. As it looks now, the car and I will remain buddies for a while. The IS250 is stored dry in a parking garage and can therefore remain clean and fresh, regardless of weather conditions. This also helps keep the car tidy.

