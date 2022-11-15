Good purchase or not? The MC Stradale gets a health check from Louwman Exclusive!

Now that the import process of the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale is over, my brother and I happily make miles with the beast. However, the car was bought by us unseen at an auction. Not completely blind, of course. We were able to get to know the car virtually on the basis of extensive and correct documentation, videos and more than a hundred photos.

Still, the question is what you actually find in the end. That turned out to be a very nice driving Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. The car immediately got a good test by driving the thing from Sweden to the Netherlands. But an extensive check had not yet taken place. Let Maserati Utrecht organize the Service Clinics!

From Wednesday, October 12 to October 14, the Maserati Service Clinics took place at Louwman Exclusive Place. With this check, the car is subject to a full Vehicle Health inspection. Participation in this check is free for Maserati Utrecht customers. The car is checked for vital points such as; tyres, battery, any error messages and fluids, which are supplemented if necessary.

We were invited (thank you!) to subject the Maserati to such a check. No sooner said than done. Together with Wouter and cameraman Martijn I went to Louwman Exclusive.

Exciting, because what is the verdict of Maserati Utrecht when it comes to the GranTurismo MC Stradale. Did we make a good purchase or are there points for attention? You see it in the video.

