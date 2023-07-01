Unfortunately, it is already time to say goodbye to the Mercedes SLK 350.

My first article about the Mercedes SLK 350 ended with the text ‘to be continued’. Well, here’s the sequel. This is just not the sequel I had in mind at the time. I had big plans for the car, but in the end things turned out differently. A person can change his mind, can’t he?

As you could read earlier this month, I purchased a BMW Z4 sDrive35is. You can read how that came about in that article. In any case, the result is that the SLK 350 is already leaving the Autoblog Garage. In the end I drove the SLK for about half a year and put about 13,000 km on the counter.

In this last article I briefly look back at my (short) possession of the SLK. As I indicated in the story about the purchase of the Z4, I certainly did not get rid of the SLK because it does not drive well. It was mainly in the plans for modifications that I put a line through.

One of the reasons I chose the SLK over an SL is the fact that an SLK is more nimble. Of course, it is not a Mazda MX-5, but it is really a car that you can have fun with on some winding roads in the polder. The SLK is just nice and tight on the road and sends clearly better than its predecessor (and therefore also the Crossfire).

In the end, I drove a lot on the highway, because it was my daily car after all. In that respect, the SLK also performed well. On the highway it is just a quiet car, thanks to the hardtop. In terms of chassis, it is not the most comfortable car, but it helps that my SLK does not have the sports suspension and also not the largest wheels (17 inches).

In terms of reliability, I have had little to complain about. Where I already had an engine failure light on day three with the Z4 (turned out to be an ignition coil), the only light I’ve seen with the SLK is the fuel light. After purchase, the multi-belt had to be replaced, but no further significant problems have arisen.

Since I bought the car in November, I mainly drove it in the winter. That would of course be quite a shame, were it not for the fact that I have now bought a convertible again. So I’m getting there in that area.

In the end I was able to drive quite a bit open with the SLK, but I waited until the mercury rose above 15 degrees. I am not a diehard convertible driver in that regard. I see driving a convertible in the winter a bit like barbecuing in the winter: it is possible, but you still miss a large part of the charm.

Although I didn’t even buy the SLK because it’s a convertible, I have to say I’m convinced. The fresh air, the V6 sound that penetrates the cabin, and very occasionally the sound of squealing tires: it all adds something to the experience. That’s why I bought a convertible again.

That brings me back to the reason for this article: the SLK can now be found at marketplace. If you are interested, you can find all the details and photos there and of course make an offer.

