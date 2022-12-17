These are hidden costs that come with having a hobby car!

Nice of course, such a second car for it. But compared to a daily car, a hobby car comes with a number of extra costs. I call it hidden costs. Because it’s often the things you might not think about in advance when considering such a fun car.

Auto insurance alarm

You may be overjoyed with your exclusive car. The providers of car insurance are usually less enthusiastic about it. It can be more difficult to get a hobby car insured. Depending on your age, where you live and what kind of car it concerns, taking out good car insurance is not very easy. At least, that’s my experience in the case of the Maserati.

With large well-known providers it was immediately: no, we are not going to do it. Most insurers refused to provide cover because of the high catalog value (€ 236,780) of the Stradale. In other words, customization had to be involved here.

SCM alarm with certificate

A suitable car insurance policy was found on the basis of a personal quote. There was one requirement: the Maserati’s factory alarm was not sufficient and an SCM had to be certified alarm system be installed.

Something I hadn’t considered beforehand. On the other hand, no issue. The car is now even better protected against theft. The installation of the approved car alarm was accompanied by a bill of € 1,000.

Car cover

You can park a washed car neatly in the garage. However, it can happen quite quickly that dust gets on the car. The use of a car cover is therefore recommended. Years ago I had already bought a nice cover for € 250 for the BMW M3 that I had at the time. And I can use this again for the Maserati.

Covers come in all shapes and sizes. A typical case of hidden costs for your hobby car. You are in control of the budget. Buy a cover from Lidl for a few bucks (don’t do it), or spend several thousand euros for a custom-made Goodwool cover, available through Absolute Motors. You can make it as crazy as you want. But a car cover is one hundred percent recommended to keep your car nice and dust-free when it is parked in a garage.

Unexpected maintenance

Just knock, because the Stradale works fine. Still, it is important to keep a jar separate for unexpected maintenance. In addition to the usual maintenance, it is always good to take unexpected costs into account.

The more exotic the car, the more expensive a part can be. A broken lamp, a button that breaks off, an inexplicable message in the instrument cluster. Avoid surprises for yourself and always keep in mind that unexpected maintenance can be part of your hobby car.

Tire pressure gauge

Not a costly purchase. Nice to have. With a hobby car that you don’t drive daily, having a tire pressure gauge is so nice. This way you can always check how the tires are doing and you don’t have to stop at a gas station.

You already have a tire pressure gauge for about 15 euros. The advice is to buy one that you can connect to a compressor. A copy that works on a battery is not recommended. You will always see that the thing is not working when you need it.

breakdown assistance!

You hope you never need it, but having breakdown assistance arranged through your car insurance or an agency such as the ANWB is a must. The last thing you want is to be standing on a dike along the road on a Sunday afternoon, to have to pay hundreds of euros for the towing of your hobby car. It’s something you might not think about. For example, because roadside assistance is already arranged with your daily (lease) car. Costs a few euros per month and can ultimately save you a lot of money if you need it.

Trickle charger

The period with the beautiful summer weather is (unfortunately) behind us. The times of early dark, cold and wet weather have arrived. A period when I make less kilometers with the Stradale. It may then happen that I do not go out by car for 14 days or even longer. That’s where the trickle charger comes into play.

What does a trickle charger do?

A trickle charger ensures that the battery of your car or motorcycle remains in top condition when it is parked for a longer period of time. Superfluous if you use the vehicle every day, but essential if the vehicle is not used for a longer period of time.

The battery of a car or motorcycle drains very slowly when you don’t make any kilometers and the vehicle is parked. In the worst case, the battery can become so drained that your car won’t start. Not only is it annoying to fiddle with jumper cables, but it is also harmful to the battery. Just like with an electric car, it is best to charge the battery from 10 percent and not drive the EV completely empty to 0 percent.

In the case of an exclusive car, you can be faced with unpleasant surprises. With a Ferrari or Maserati, a low battery voltage can cause problems. The window of the MC Stradale should drop a little when opening the door. However, the window will not lower with an empty battery. If you then open the door, the glass will break. Electronically related error messages can also occur in the dashboard. In short: you want to prevent this kind of misery. That’s where the trickle charger comes in.

Using a trickle charger

You connect a trickle charger to the car’s battery when it is parked. In my case, a CTEK MXS 5.0 charger was chosen supplied by batterychargers.nl.

The charger includes a handy Comfort indicator cable. What you don’t feel like is connecting the charger to your battery every time after a car ride, because that’s a hassle, isn’t it? This adapter makes this process a lot easier.

Once I connect the connection eyes to the battery of the Maserati. At the end of this adapter is an inverter (with the three lights, see image below) to connect the trickle charger. The only thing I have to do after every ride is connect the CTEK to the already installed Comfort indicator cable in the trunk.

Just disconnect a case and drive. Plug it in on your return, close the trunk and you’re done. The easiest comparison can be made with a smartphone. Like plugging the charger cable into your smartphone, it’s that simple. You can’t really do anything wrong.

The hidden costs of a hobby car

And that was a list of some hidden costs of a hobby car. Have I overlooked something or do you have a nice addition yourself that could kill this beautiful weekend for me 😉 ? Let us know in the comments!

Photo credit: mvg15photography

These cars are even more in the Autoblog Garage:

WillemE Audi A6 Avant (4F5).

BMW 130i (E81) from Michael and Wouter

BMW 325d Touring (E91) from WillemE

BMW M135i (F21) from Martijn

BMW 535i xDrive Touring (F11) from Wouter’s boss

Machiel’s Chrysler Crossfire

Lexus IS250 (XE20) by Ruben

Lexus NX450h+ endurance test

Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale by Ruben

Mazda CX-5 2.0 SkyActiv-G (KF) by Michael

MINI Cooper S Gizmo Speciale (R50) by Martijn

Peugeot 206 GTi racers

Porsche 911 Carrera (996) from Wouter

Porsche 944 from Jaap

Porsche Boxster (981) from Nicolas

Porsche Cayenne (958) from Nicolas

Loek’s Renault Clio

Renault Mégane E-Tech EV60 endurance test

This article Autoblog Garage: the hidden costs of a hobby car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Autoblog #Garage #hidden #costs #hobby #car