New rims and more for the Volkswagen Golf GTI from Loek in the Autoblog Garage!

It was only a month ago that you were able to read the annual report of my Volkswagen Golf GTI from the Autoblog Garage, where I put things in order. In short: nothing has actually been done to the GTI except maintenance. I was a bit tense about that, but it all turned out really well. I'm the type who prefers not to buy very expensive things if you run the risk that your car suddenly needs an expensive repair, but now that I have that confidence, it's finally time for fun things. Immediately after writing the previous update, three things worth noting happened, one of which was a fairly significant update.

Screen

First things first: the infotainment screen in the Golf from the Autoblog Garage was officially becoming an eyesore. The screen, a somewhat outdated Android head unit, still worked, but basically you couldn't do much more with it than play music via Bluetooth. While such an Android screen is bursting with functionality these days. However, I had the crazy prejudice that an Android screen with all that functionality would immediately become an expensive task. But after some inquiries it turns out to be not so bad. So I ended up – admittedly, via AliExpress – on a screen that had all the functions I wanted for less than 200 euros.

Installation

A big advantage of VAG: this screen fits in just about everything from Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat from 2004 to 2015. Installation is therefore a piece of cake, relatively speaking. I can do that myself, with the help of a friend (and Autoblog tipster). The entire middle part of the dashboard can be removed and then you can unscrew the old screen as well. The wiring harness was identical to the wiring harness that came with the new screen.

If I have to do this again, there will probably be a new screen in the Golf within ten minutes. If you do it for the first time, you will encounter all the pitfalls. For example, one of the panels that you have to remove contains a plug for the passenger airbag light. DON'T PULL IT OUT!! An airbag light then came on. I reset this with the OBD scanner, but this is sometimes not recommended due to the risk of explosion. The screen also did not turn off after installation. The large wiring harness contains an extra plug that continues to power the screen via the battery. If you pull it out, the screen will turn off as soon as you remove the key from the ignition. You just have to know.

Experience

The new screen in the Volkswagen Golf GTI from the Autoblog Garage already met one of my biggest requirements by definition: I wanted it to resemble an OEM screen. With the buttons stacked on the sides like in more modern Volkswagens. That worked. The screen area is slightly smaller, but that doesn't really matter to me. What does matter and made the whole operation immediately worthwhile for me: the new screen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To the point that it now starts CarPlay the moment you turn on the car and automatically connects to your phone. I think CarPlay is an absolute savior and to have that in a 20 year old car is very nice.

Rims

Finally: I'm going to do something cosmetic on the Gulf. Surprisingly enough, one of the things that doesn't really bother me. At least half. It's about the rims. Yes, I think the Denver/Detroit/Monza (depending on size and color) have a brilliant rim design that suits the GTI excellently, but not mine. These were repainted once in full silver and then not carefully sanded against many curbs. Also by myself, I must admit, but only because I knew they were in really bad shape. The clear coat layer is also starting to become a beautiful salt surface in terms of crackle. In short: they need a good one refurbish. But as a daily commuter, I can't put my GTI on bricks while the wheels are being repaired.

Then you can do two things. Either you ensure that this is possible by, for example, using public transport (blègh), or you buy a very cheap set of rims for a temporary period. Or you choose the most expensive, neurotic and only good-talking-as-a-car-fanatic option. I chose the latter, but with the caveat that I can also use a second set of rims for a summer and winter set. Let me put it this way: I didn't have to be so picky about a second set of rims, but I will.

There are two designs that I like and think they match the Golf V from the Autoblog Garage. The first is quite simple: the 'Watkins Glen' type that Volkswagen designed for the Golf VI GTI Edition 35. In anthracite a nice contrast and a perfect winter rim. Still, I don't like the design better than the Detroits and it would always be a winter set. There is one type of rim that I perhaps like even more than the Detroits that are currently on it and because it is a VAG rim from the same period, it also fits. It is the only rim available @willeme once wrote a special, so special. We are of course talking about the quite legendary Avus rim from Audi.

Avus

These were initially in the 5×100 size, but for the Audi S3 (8L), S4 (B5) and S6 (C5) the design was adjusted and they became 5×112 just like my Golf. The Avus on the S3, S4, S6 and S8 is a small evolution of that. The third and final 'generation' of the Avus rim, in my opinion the most beautiful, only came to the Audi S4 (B6 and B7). A good Avus rim is already quite rare, completely in good condition, and if you find a set, it is more often than not 17 inches and the 'second' variant. So I had to have the third generation and that is not always easy.

To quickly answer the question 'will it fit under the Golf': yes and no. The ET value differs slightly and the rim is 8J, while the Detroit is 7.5J. Unlike the problem I had with the Clio, however, a lower ET value (from ET51 to ET45) means that the wheel sticks out further instead of getting too close to the brake disc or wheel arch. Since there is a clearance of somewhere between 10 and 15 mm between the tires and the wheel arch on the Golf, that should be fine.

Well, then you have to find a set. I actually found one via Marktplaats! Pricey, but completely OEM, freshly powder coated and something that many coaters forget: the center caps are painted exactly the same as the rims, with no color difference. Simply the best Avus rims you will find, so to speak. And conveniently: they were for sale about three kilometers away from the Autoblog office. The Golf was used again as the best commercial vehicle (for rims) in the Netherlands with the benches flat, then continued to put them on. I'm not going to do this myself now that I have a friendly garage that can also transfer the tires right away. Yeah, I know people were fans of my tinkering with rims as a sort of learning by doing thing, but apparently I'm just a better writer than a mechanic.

Anyway, a somewhat unnecessary upgrade, although I think it is very nice and I will make this upgrade necessary. The plan is to use the Avussen as a summer set for the Golf GTI from the Autoblog Garage and to use the Detroits as winter wheels after a repair. More about that later. Enough nonsense: how do Avus rims look on a Volkswagen Golf V GTI? well, like this:

As mentioned, just a little further out, but otherwise as if they belong underneath. Personally, I think it turned out exactly as I hoped. The wheels are equally balanced and since the dimensions are almost identical to the original rims, they do not need to be realigned. In terms of design, this is how I wanted the car to be: if you didn't know any better you wouldn't even think that the rims are not original. And anyone who does know is a connoisseur. But just like with all my choices, it doesn't really interest me as long as I think it is the look it should be. And that's it.

Tuning

Another small update, before the rims were mounted (so if you suddenly spot the Detroits again, that's why). As I once said, the Volkswagen Golf GTI from the Autoblog Garage has been chipped to Stage 1, at least if the invoice is correct. When I was in the Rotterdam region, I visited the car at De Loods in Papendrecht. Owner Albert, who also runs the Mk5 Club of which I have been a member for a while, was able to play around with the software and discovered that the chiptune was either undone or had never been that good.

Enough reason to read the ECU data and adjust it to a 'real' Stage 1 tune. What it does in terms of extra power is marginal (it probably made around 220 hp, which is now 250 or more), but it does feel like the car is a bit more confident. Occasionally in a certain speed range the engine would sometimes hesitate a bit when you give it gas, that is now a smooth curve. Well, it's not the case that I approach every traffic light like a drag strip, but you don't buy a GTI and never use its sporty approach. Then these kinds of mods are nice.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI from the Autoblog Garage is slowly becoming a bit of a money pit, although a substantial part of that money is now cosmetic and comfort-related. So that is a luxury that I allow myself. Speaking of which, let us know what you think of the rims in the comments!

These cars are in the Autoblog Garage:

BMW 330d (F31) Touring by WillemE

BMW 530i Touring (G31) from Wouter's boss

BMW M135i (F21) by Martijn

BMW M2 (F87) Competition by Ruben

BMW Z4 sDrive35i from Machiel

Fiat Panda 4×4 from Michael

Lexus RX 500h endurance test

Lync & Co 01 from Michael

MINI Cooper S Gizmo Speciale (R50) by Martijn

MINI Cooper S from WillemE

Peugeot 206 GTi racers

Porsche 911 Carrera (996) from Wouter

Jaap's Porsche 944

Tesla Model S by Nicolas

Volkswagen Golf V GTI by Loek

This article Autoblog Garage: Loek's Golf GTI gets new rims first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Garage #Loek39s #Golf #GTI #rims