Three fantastic months that have lasted long enough…

Sometimes when you read an initial message you are already waiting for ‘the article you knew was coming’. In fact, sometimes you are already waiting for that next article while writing that message. Whose deed. Because yes, it’s been a fantastic three months with the Jaguar, but the party is over.

Why, do I hear you think? Well, I can tell you that. Because even though the car worked 99% of the time, the feeling that you could let me down any time of the day didn’t get on my nerves very well. Or yes, depending on which side you look at it from.

That’s why I decided to trade in the Jaguar for something else. Something Japanese, new, not a big engine and above all very sensible.

NO JOHN, OF COURSE NOT! Because a donkey doesn’t hit the same stone twice, I do. With love and pleasure even. After all, I’m not an ass!

It was three fantastic months

What I bought then, we’ll get to later. First my experiences with De Gouden Koets. And they are actually quite good, although you might not expect it. An average consumption of 8.8 liters per 100 kilometers, starting and running every morning and unparalleled comfort are the things that stayed with me.

Oh yes, of course also that he drank as much coolant as André Hazes beer in his best days, let’s just go unmentioned. And also that morning when all the coolant still present sprayed out with force, we leave it for what it is.

Although that incident was the reason to say goodbye to the old Briton. After three fantastic months indeed. Because a car that you leave is k * t and this pressed my nose to the facts that this could happen more often.

And yes, I knew it, because that’s what old English cars do. Still, sometimes love is stronger than reality and I’m apparently a master at that. On several levels, but also this entirely aside.

The Jaguar has been traded in for an amount that is only slightly lower than what I paid for it myself. I take that 500 euro loss like a man, because the three months of fun the V8 gave me were worth much more than that. And I can also cross owning a Jaguar XJ8 off the list. Been there, done that.

And now the question; what car replaced it? I’m not going to tell you here yet, I prefer to do that first in the Autoblog Podcast. Which you can easily listen to, by the way.

The detailed description of the new silver bolt will come next week. But already a tip of the veil; even though it is even older than the Jaguar; I have much more confidence in it!

Hopefully I’ll still be able to hit a ‘rop av glädje’ in three months time.

We will see it all…

