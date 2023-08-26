New transport for the Karssen family: the 535i was allowed to exit and the search for a suitable successor could be started.

Of course, colleague Jan-Willem could not resist dedicating an Autoblog Advice to it. The only real surprise was the Jaguar, I had to admit that I did a little market research on it. The range of Jaguars is not really wide, so that quickly went wrong.

The package of requirements

It is the car where my wife does the shopping, picks up the kids, drops them off and picks them up again. Half of the Netherlands does this in an A-segment car, while the man of the house (m/f) drives to the office alone in a larger lease car. We reversed that at home: I fold myself into a 911, while my wife drives the bigger car. You can sacrifice yourself that way.

Going on holiday with a Porsche 911 seems to be fine with a family, as friends of ours prove. But still, the 5 Series Touring can do that much better. The 535i Touring was a brilliant car for the long journeys through Europe, the successor should also be able to do that well.

A little luggage space, four good seats (and space for five), good seats, a little power and preferably a car that enthusiasts also like a bit. This leaves about a third of all cars in the Netherlands, so it had to be more specific.

The dropouts

As it goes, a whole battery of different cars pass by in such a search. When a friend of mine told me that they drove an average of 1 to 4.5 with the Cayenne Turbo S, the plan for a youngtimer Cayenne quickly went into the fridge.

The kids are quite a fan of the Porsche Macan and so am I. Only you will certainly not end up at the Porsche dealer with the set budget. Doesn’t have to be an issue, but a higher age and mileage were just the reason to say goodbye to the 535i. To then purchase a Macan with a little more experience and/or without a crystal clear history, that was not entirely logical.

It also doesn’t help that I’m not a fan of SUVs at all. The higher seat is wonderful for the overview, but they are always less dynamic. Incidentally, the rest of the world clearly thinks differently, because SUV prices are significantly higher than for comparable stations of the same brand. So no Macan and the Stelvio fell off quickly because of that, also because I don’t think the interior is the prettiest.

The E segment is the holy grail

No exaggeration, many E-segment cars are quite brilliant. With the Dutch new prices I understand your doubt, but (young) used it is pleasant shopping in the E-segment. Spacious interiors, great comfort, a choice of many engines from diesel and plug-in hybrid to a V8 with 600 + hp. With the Germans, but also with Jaguar and Lexus, for example, you can get all the options your heart desires. Night vision, soft close, adaptive damping, ventilated seats, nothing is too crazy. Almost everything you can get on the luxury limos such as 7-series, S-class and A8 is at least on the option list with the 5-series, E-class and A6. If you go one size smaller, then suddenly not everything is possible.

In the search for a successor, I also took a look at the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-class. The lady of the house was adamant that it should be a station, so the Lexus GS, Maserati Ghibli and a beautiful M550i fell out.

15,000 kilometers per year

When Russia invaded Ukraine, fuel prices rose quite a bit. It got me thinking though: should there be a plug-in? Why do we actually drive that thick six-cylinder, a 530i is also very nice. You don’t use the full potential that often, although having reserves also offers a certain comfort.

Then I grab the old-fashioned Casio calculator. On Sprite monitor I found the consumption of the different versions relevant BMW 5 series:

535i F11 10.85l

540i G31 9.75l

530i G31 8.67l

520i G31 8.03l

Compared to our current 535i, the modern, but with a smaller four-cylinder 530i therefore consumes 2.18 liters per 100 km less. That seems like a big difference, but what does it actually mean for the costs?

With an average annual mileage of 15,000 km, the additional consumption over an entire year is more than 327 litres. If you have to pay it once, it’s a lot, but spread over 52 weeks, it’s not too bad.

If we do the calculations, with a euro95 price of 2 euros, that amounts to 654 euros per year. One disappointing turn or a trade-in price that is slightly less than expected have much more impact. The difference in consumption between a 530i and a 540i is only half of this, so it’s actually irrelevant. Good thing I figured it all out. It was quite possible to become a 540i, but in the end it was not.

Then it came online

There is a warm line with BMW Dubbelsteyn, although other BMW dealers had also tipped me off on some cars. As a second-hand buyer, timing is of course also important: it’s nice that you have a dream configuration, but they also have to pass by (at a good price).

That is also the problem with my lyrical argument from above: it’s nice that it was all available, but if you don’t start the configurator yourself, you depend on what someone else has filled in there.

The package of requirements for a funfer was clear to me: I absolutely want adaptive cruise control, good seats (with a preference for the comfort seats) and it must look a bit thick. Most 5-series with an M package look good, but correctly configured 5-series with Sportline certainly do not fall off in advance.

A real driver configuration

Not such a heavy six-seater in the front and a pure rear-wheel drive, this is how the petrolhead wants it. Just kidding, that’s not really what the car is for. Yet the adaptive suspension, the sports brakes, paddles behind the steering wheel, and integral active steering help the 530i with slightly more dynamic handling.

We took a step back in terms of power, but the 530i is 200kg lighter than the 535i xDrive. The Casio was still there, with which the specific power was quickly calculated:

5.9 kg per horsepower for the 535i

6.4 kg per horsepower for the 530i

Every four-wheel drive has slightly more drive losses, from a standstill the 530i does not feel exactly slower. On the highway it is a different story – the B48 four-cylinder clearly has to work a bit harder for it.

Carbon Black with aluminum

From a shadowline 535i, there is now suddenly a 530i with many more metallic colors in the driveway. Together with the 20” Individual rims it looks very different, but that also makes it fun.

Other highlights: sun blinds for the rear doors, a Harman/Kardon surround sound system, BMW gesture control and a favorite of the kids: the ability to charge phones wirelessly.

In short: happy wife, happy kids and happy Wouter. With a 2-year BMW Premium Selection warranty, the running costs should also be better than expected.

3832 km in two weeks

In the meantime, the peak has also been set in terms of holiday travel. The 530i was allowed to go by boat to Mallorca, we visited friends under Barcelona and drove back via Andorra.

From the tax haven in the Pyrenees it will take a while before you are relaxed on the highway. With some traffic jam avoidance, the drive from Andorra was 1330 km, which we covered in just over 12 hours. Mind you, that included a stop for lunch and fuel stops. On the French autoroute, we maintained a speed of 150-160 km/h, whereby according to the on-board computer, the 530i consumed 9.3 liters per 100 km on this trip.

For those who don’t find that so economical, it mainly has to do with the speed. On the Dutch highway with the pleasant adaptive cruise control at 120 km/h, the average consumption drops to less than 7 liters per 100 kilometers.

Are we missing something? Two cylinders of course, seat ventilation and a tow bar. Not surmountable for the time being, the towbar can in any case be mounted afterwards. I will try to keep you informed of the ups and downs of the BMW 530i Touring in the Autoblog Garage.

This article Autoblog garage: introduction BMW 530i Touring G31 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #garage #introduction #BMW #530i #Touring #G31