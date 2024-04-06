Time to dive into Michel's classic, this is the Citroën 2CV6 in the Autoblog Garage!

Well, this will be my first serious Autoblog Garage article about the Citroën 2CV6. After the necessary urgent emails and messages from the editor-in-chief, I finally got a piece from my hand.

There are no fewer than four cars here in the yard. None of them are new in my garage, but they may be new to you. One even less interesting than the other for the petrolhead, but still. The yard is large, because we live in la bella Italia. So there was plenty of room for a fleet of vehicles.

Just for the sake of completeness, there is a Fiat 500 Hybrid from 2024, a Toyota Starlet from 1998 and a workhorse, a Toyota HiAce from 2006. Everything is highlighted below. The Fiat was bought here in Italy, the rest was brought from the Netherlands. At this moment the Starlet now has his Italian plates. The HiAce has been awaiting the Italian bureaucracy for six months and is currently at a standstill.

Autoblog Garage: Citroën 2CV6 from Michel

All that misery, but of course you clicked on the 2CV! Their import is also still ongoing. The idea was to get a historic license plate on it here in Italy, but I have already given up on that hope. It is not original, just look at the front, and the color is also not good.

The Citroën Due Cavalli (two horses) is Rouge Vallelunga. An original Citroën color, but not for this year of manufacture. An impossible task to get that through the Italian bureaucracy…

Back to the beginning. This concerns a Citroën 2CV6 in the Autoblog Garage. The license plate is from January 2, 1979 (enter it below in the comments) and was originally delivered in the Netherlands. I bought the car myself in the summer of 2019. I previously had a Citroën Dyane (also Rouge Vallelunga), but a real 2CV was of course the dream for me.

Ribbed cap

The connoisseur will of course immediately see the ribbed hood at the front. It is therefore not original. The front was once mounted by a previous owner and gives the car a 1950s look. But with the wrong doors.

Mechanically the car is in excellent condition. I bought the 2CV from an ex-colleague who in the past was masochistic enough to drive both a classic Land Rover Defender and a classic 2CV. As he stood along the road calling the ANWB, they immediately said: is the Land Rover or the Duck stationary today?

When he traded in the Land Rover for a Saab (step forward?), he also traded in his rotten Duck for this one. In exchange for the necessary corporate films (he is the director), the engine and gearbox have been professionally overhauled and put in top condition.

After he bought a Traction Avant (good luck!), space had to be created in the garage and I came into the picture. Buy buy buy!!!

Issues

In terms of problems, I mainly had some electronics issues and rust. The trunk had filled with water in a rainy autumn and had given the final push to the rust monster. A great opportunity to lift the carriage, put a protective layer on the chassis and reassemble everything freshly welded.

At some point, the low beams would no longer be on electronically. The entire wiring harness has been removed and reconnected and all the lights (and the windshield wipers) are working again.

The MOT was checked every two years, but the last time, exactly a year ago, there were no problems and the faithful Duck passed it whistling.

Moving to Italy

Last summer the moment came when we moved to Italy. Then the Duck has to come along. I found. The rest of the family thought it was just a hassle, but as far as I was concerned it really had to be done. So even before the keys to the new house were in the pocket, we were on a rented trailer behind the workhorse to the new promised land.

Chose the route via Austria. To not have to think about Switzerland. Is it Schengen or not, or does that not apply to cars? I briefly considered driving the classic myself, but 1,500 kilometers is a long way in the old world.

At the foot of the Brenner Pass in the pouring rain in a tent, what you do for your hobby, and then cross the mountains with the flame in the pipe. Once we arrive in Italy, we put it under a cover with friends and wait until we return with the rest of the stuff.

Experiences with the Duck

Of course, this includes a bit about the experiences with the Duck. Well, you don't drive the car today for comfort. Although… here on the unpaved roads of Tuscany, the 2CV is preferable to the rest of the fleet. It's a lot of fun driving through here.

Of course he makes a lot of noise (or music in my opinion). The twin-cylinder screams and a center silencer was not yet mandatory in the 1970s (fingers crossed for the Italian inspection). But it's really enjoyable here, on the Italian roads.

By the way, it was also fun on the dikes in the Netherlands. Feel free to watch the Autoblog Garage video we made about the 2CV at the bottom of the article.

What still needs to be done?

That's always part of it, of course! Well, the wish list is not very long, but you will always be busy with such a classic. Besides the fact that you have to keep up with maintenance and keep driving it, things do break.

He has to use the roller again. In a number of places the paint does not cover well and so a second coat of paint is required. The roof is also cracking on the sides, so that will probably need to be replaced in the near future. And of course he has to have an Italian license plate to keep the Citroën 2CV6 in the Autoblog Garage… Yes, that last part will be exciting.

If that doesn't work, he will have to return to the Netherlands for sale. This is also starting to dawn on the Toyota HiAce, which the Italian RDW does not want to import. Perhaps more about that later.

