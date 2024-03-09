Gas on that lollipop. I have a lot to tell you about the Autoblog Garage BMW M2 Competition.

It's been five months and 5,000 miles since I gave you an update on my M2. In the meantime I have not been idle. High time for an update!

First of all, I would like to start my speech with an ode to this generation of M2. I have rarely had a car purchase that I am still so happy with after five months. Seriously, this car gives me driving pleasure in so many ways. I didn't expect that in advance. In fact, when I first drove the M2 Competition in 2018 I wasn't even that enthusiastic. You see. Sometimes you just need some time to appreciate a car. Or I've just gotten older and wiser. I think that's it.

Step 1: Bimmercode

One of the first things I did was purchase Bimmercode. High on the priority list was turning off sound over the speakers. The BMW M2 Competition is equipped with Active Sound Design. This simulates the sound of the inline six over the car's speakers. I can assure you that with an Akrapovič Evo exhaust system you do not need any extra help. In other words: get rid of that crap.

BMW doesn't let you do that, so you have to rely on coding. Fortunately, it can be turned off with Bimmercode. And while I was at it. Start/stop is now permanently off. I have also set the driver's seat to automatically move back when the engine is turned off and move forward when the car is unlocked. Makes getting in and out a little easier.

Step 2: buy winter tires

When I bought the car it was still on the summer set. With winter approaching, I thought it would be a good idea to buy a set of winter tires. The Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires are quite dramatic in the rain. That, in combination with lower temperatures, no thank you.

I bought a set of used winter tires through the German Original Räder, including rims. They were a few years old and still had 7mm tread. So as good as new. I have respected BMW's regulations for the installation of winter tires on the M2. That means no wide set.

We are talking about four times 235/40 in 18 inches with the style 640M wheels. In silver! I'll come back to that color later. Because you always like to talk about the kinks: I paid 1,297 euros for it. I thought it was a good amount for the set. The tires and rims were delivered to Autoblog tire court supplier Premio de Groot in Oud-Beijerland and mounted there.

I would come back to the color. The summer set has the diamond cut color and I honestly think that is horrible. You can see them below. That's why I commissioned Premio to have my 19 inch style 788M summer set sprayed in a new color in the meantime. Exciting! You will see them in the next update. Or you just follow me on Instagram if you don't like cliffhangers.

The first kilometers with the winter tires took some getting used to, I'll be honest. You really notice no rear wideset. A full throttle kickdown with a low asphalt temperature means no traction. The car then intervenes neatly, so you will not be faced with any surprises. We all got used to it quickly and I'm curious to see what the transition to the summer set will feel like.

On to the snow!

I didn't just choose the winter tires for the Dutch winter. The Geneva Motor Show was scheduled for February. Normally flying is the easiest. Possibly even go home the same day when the work is completed. But flying is boring and this is of course the ultimate excuse to turn it into a road trip. My girlfriend traveled with me to Switzerland and then we followed it up with a few days of skiing in Chamonix. Brilliant planning, if I say so myself.

During such a road trip you really get to know the car. For the outward journey we drove via Belgium and France to Geneva with a night's sleep in Nancy. On the highway the BMW isn't as brilliant as the Maserati GranTurismo I had. The short wheelbase means that you have to worry a little more about steering corrections compared to the almost five-meter long Italian boat. Especially when the wind blows a little harder.

That short wheelbase comes in handy in the mountains. Unbelievable, what you can do with it. This was with a fully loaded car and I had to be a little careful because of the luggage in the trunk. The steering feel is not as precise and direct as you might like, but there are other things where the M2 Competition does excel. The torque in the middle area, for example. You don't have to wring the S55 for power. It is especially enjoyable between 3,700 and 6,000 rpm.

The DCT in position two gives communication blows when upshifting. Not as dramatic (bad) as a robotized manual gearbox, but enough to let you know that you are really driving a car. It is still the rawness that the DCT carries. Unfortunately, the current generation M2/M3/M4 no longer have this rough edge due to the arrival of an automatic transmission with torque converter.

Have a nice drink!

Then just complain about the gas tank. 52 liters is not much. Not with 400 hp under your belt. The S55 is never economical. I have kept track of the consumption for the past 8,000 kilometers for you. The car consumed an average of 11.1 liters per 100 kilometers. That is 1 in 9. This in combination with the not very large tank capacity means that you are at the pump more often. Driving more than 1 in 10 is really possible, but apologies. I find the car best to drive in Sport mode instead of the dull Efficient. Then you press the gas more often and I never really pay attention to consumption.

Top speed

After winter sports we drove via Switzerland towards Freiburg im Breisgau on a Saturday. I had booked a hotel so that we could leave on Sunday morning for the last 700 kilometers home via Germany.

An excellent choice, if I say so myself. Instead of driving 1,000 kilometers in one go, we were able to complete the last seven hours comfortably on the second day. Only I know myself. That stupid convenience didn't happen. And it was not seven, but five driving hours. Pressing the accelerator in the BMW M2 Competition is damn addictive.

It is 7:00 am on a Sunday morning when we get into the car and head home. 689 kilometers to go and there is not a chicken on the road yet. After the car has been properly warmed up, the party can begin. Passing the well-known white traffic sign with five black stripes is a fact and the accelerator can be depressed. It is the first time that I experience the BMW in all its glory.

Man, man, man. That thing goes off. It is 'only' 411 hp, but the two turbos and the torque of 550 Nm give a great boost. Even above 200 km/h it keeps going. 220, 240. I actually have to stop now because the winter tires are not suitable for driving faster. Still, the stubborn little boy in me wants to see how far it goes. At 280 km/h on the GPS I feel that the car stops accelerating. Oh yes, the M Drivers Package with a limited top speed of 280. Well, so be it. Decline to lower speeds and continue the journey.

Apart from some roadworks and some traffic later in the morning, we got home surprisingly quickly (Rotterdam region). Around 12:00 I was emptying the trunk in the garage at home. 689 kilometers, three fuel stops in about 5 hours. Not bad!

I hear you thinking: you must be tired. So that wasn't too bad. The seats in the BMW M2 Competition from the Autoblog Garage are of excellent quality. They are nice and sturdy and offer sufficient comfort. Moreover, the car is also fun to drive at higher speeds. There is no noise in the cabin, the music is still clearly audible and you can have a conversation with each other at normal volume. There are plenty of cars where this is certainly not the case above 200 km/h.

Disadvantages

The difference between a driving test and car ownership is that when you own a car you encounter different things. Things that you will never hear journalists say about a new BMW M2 Competition, but that you as an owner will encounter as a used car!

First of all, occasionally the seats creak a little bit. This is actually only at a low temperature and especially in the first few meters when the engine is still warming up. Thanks to the internet you always know that you are not alone and indeed. On Bimmerpost I came across several topics. Too bad, because I once had a Lexus with almost three tons on it that was 17 years old and it never squeaked or creaked. It doesn't bother me that I'm going to do thorough research into it. Just wanted to share it.

Another thing is not specific to the M2, but to BMW in general. The brightness of the instrument cluster and iDrive fluctuates based on sunlight in the car. This cannot be adjusted! Only with the car lights on it doesn't matter. But during the day you of course drive with the epic daytime running lights on. Also Lots of stories here again on BImmerpost. I don't have OCD and I'm used to it now, but at first I found it annoying. It's especially stupid of BMW that they don't give owners the option to set a fixed brightness instead of a dynamic one. Just like on your phone or laptop, it's not that difficult.

Autoblog Garage BMW M2 Competition: What's next?

If you are talking about a car that is good out of the box, then the BMW M2 Competition from the Autoblog Garage is an excellent candidate. I cheat a bit with the Akrapovic exhaust system, but otherwise you don't have to do much tweaking. Yes, you can easily reach 500 hp with tuning. Yes, with a lowering it looks a bit cooler. And yes, the intake sound can be even more epic with an adjustment to the intake. Speaking of lowering: at speed bumps the bottom of the front bumper quickly touches the ground, a lowering would only make that more dramatic.

And you know. Sometimes it's just good and I really have that feeling with this car. I don't feel it at all urge to change things. I never say never, but here is a satisfied person. The brakes are good. The torque is powerful, you can smoke tires whenever you want. It has Apple CarPlay. The chairs are comfortable. Did I mention I was happy with this car?

Spring is just around the corner. I'm definitely looking forward to a visit to Cars & Coffee or a tour here and there. In addition, I will undoubtedly cross the border again. There are now 80,0000 kilometers on the odometer. Chris Harris once wanted to reach 160,000 km with his M2 Competition. He was unable to do so, because he traded the car for an M2 CS before then. Maybe I should just try to get that score then…

This article Autoblog Garage: BMW M2 top speed, winter tires and more! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Autoblog #Garage #BMW #top #speed #winter #tires