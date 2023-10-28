A BMW M has found its way to the Autoblog Garage in the form of an M2 Competition!

I’ll start my story straight away with an apology. Because I hear you thinking: another BMW in the Autoblog Garage? Yes sorry. At the editorial team we are fans of good steering, rear-wheel drive and a bit of spice. Then BMW often comes up.

I have done my best to maintain diversity within the editorial team. The Tim Hofman of the Autoblog Garage. I’ve owned several BMWs in the past, but in recent years I’ve had forays into Mazda, Audi, Lexus, and the last one you can remember: Maserati.

Auctioned

The Maserati was recently offered on Collecting Cars. The online auction was successful and a new owner has been found! I can promise you two nice things. Firstly, the car remains in the Netherlands, so you can encounter the MC Stradale on the road. Secondly, the Maserati has ended up in a warm nest, with a true car enthusiast. How could it be otherwise with a car like that?

What about the Lexus?

At first I planned to zipline in my Lexus. I wanted to park the idea for a nice car for after the winter. Until I received a text from an old friend. He was interested in my Lexus. Well, I thought: why not. And actually within 24 hours a test drive was taken, hands were shaken, the money was transferred and I was car-free. My buddy drove out of the garage and I thought to myself: oh, now I don’t actually have a car anymore. In any case, the spirit of Lexus remains alive with the RX 500h endurance test.

Creating automotive problems. We are very good at that at Autoblog. And secretly we don’t think that’s a punishment. Browsing the marketplace in search of ‘the next one’ is a kind guilty pleasure mine. I was looking for one good daily driver. A car that could replace both the Lexus (comfort) and the Maserati (fun). Actually, it was clear as day for me. I’m going to explain.

BMW

Six years ago I bought my first BMW M. An upgrade from an E90 330i that I had enjoyed for four years. My first M was an E92 M3 with a manual gearbox in Jerez Schwarz. A real dream that came true. I haven’t had the car for a long time. I still regretted not going for the DCT. I lived in the center of Rotterdam at the time and driving a manual V8 was less brilliant than the fantasy in my head. I eventually sold the car. But BMW M has never let me go.

At Autoblog we have the luxury of experiencing all kinds of new cars. This has allowed me to regularly sample the M models over the years. From the M2 to the M3 and from the M4 to the M8. You learn which things are really important to you when choosing a car. And over the years you develop a certain taste for cars.

Porsche?

For a moment I considered a Porsche. I thought a 997 was too old, so sorry if I step on the toes of enthusiasts. However, the price of the 991 has been very stable for a long time. And the 991 is still at a price level that I personally say is fine, but not for me. Cars have only become more expensive, which means that the used car market is also different compared to the past. You can then wait until the 991 reaches a price that is acceptable to you, or you can simply buy something else. As you can see, I chose the latter.

BMW M2 Competition in the Autoblog Garage

Because high on my list was the BMW M2. And specifically the Competition. I’m one of those whiners who think the features of the Competition are really worth the extra price. An M engine (S55 from the M3/M4), better suspension, better brakes, more M features such as seats and mirrors. The price difference between a regular M2 and the Competition was personally a reason for me to go for the latter.

Why an M2? For me personally, it is one of the nicest modern compact cars with still practical options. Unlike, for example, an Alpine A110 and a Porsche 718, the M2 has a back seat so you can take friends along. It is nice and compact for the Dutch polder roads, it is not too low so that I don’t have to be careful at speed bumps. And in ‘normal’ mode it is a 2 Series with a sleek chassis where I can also make phone calls, listen to music or drive boring highway kilometers.

An absolute coincidence was that an M2 Competition was for sale at a car company in my own village. Just a 5-minute walk from my home. During my lunch break on a Monday I went to have a look. The car appeared to be in good order, with a correct maintenance history. The car had been serviced 100 km ago and was ready to go. The test drive immediately felt good. The icing on the applesauce was the fact that the standard exhaust system had been replaced by an Akrapovič titanium Evo copy. Those things easily cost around 7,000 euros (if not more). For me it was simple: let’s do it! Included with the purchase is also the no longer mounted Akrapovič downpipe without catalyst. I am satisfied with the standard downpipe with catalyst. So maybe I will sell the Akrapovič downpipe on Marktplaats. Anyone still interested?

This copy

And so, 48 hours after selling my Lexus, I had a BMW M2 Competition in the garage. This is a 2018 M2C in Sapphire Black imported from Germany. While I shared the MC Stradale with my brother, this is really my new car for every day. The car has run approximately 73,000 kilometers and I plan to have many enjoyable kilometers with it myself! The specifications and notable options are listed below.

Engine: 3.0L S55B30A straight-six with two turbos

Power: 411 hp

Torque: 550 Nm

0-100 km/h: 4.2 seconds

Top speed: 280 km/h including the M Drivers Package

Empty weight: 1,550 kg

Consumption: I will keep track!

M Drivers Package

Glass sliding/tilting roof

Seat heating

M DCT Drivelogic transmission

Steering wheel heating

Park distance control with camera

Harman Kardon audio system

19 inch Y-Spoke 788M

Wireless Apple CarPlay

First meters

I am as happy as a child with the M2. Really and truly. It may sound crazy if you come from a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. But you have to understand that the Italian is a real exotic, this is a comfortable sporty daily driver. You have enough power in a modern package. And going to the Jumbo with some anonymity (because: a black BMW, who cares) is also nice!

I think its compact length of 4.46 meters is particularly brilliant. Parking quickly or driving through a tighter village street is not an issue. I think it is the ideal sports car for Dutch conditions. More than enough power (no, no plans for tuning;), a modern interior with all amenities and cool looks. The latter is of course completely subjective. You understand that too. I would appreciate it if you agreed with me on that.

The point of attention in the short term are the tires. The BMW now has a set of Michelin Pilot Super Sports summer tires. With the approaching winter, this is not the best compound for cold temperatures, so to speak. Please realize that I am still in the period where I am getting to know the car and have to learn where the limits of grip lie. That just takes a while. In the coming period I will be looking for a set of winter tires + rims, or possibly all seasons. I’m considering buying a nice set of rims for the summer. But I also love the current 19″ Y-Spoke 788M. So I’m not sure about that yet.

Ok, let’s go!

The above, of course, comes from a famous internet meme. But it is true. Gas on that lollipop. I’m really looking forward to driving my BMW M2 Competition and keeping you informed of the developments! If you have any brilliant comments or suggestions, I would of course be happy to read them in the comments. Greetings!

These cars are in the Autoblog Garage:

BMW 330d (F31) Touring by WillemE

BMW 530i Touring (G31) from Wouter’s boss

BMW M135i (F21) by Martijn

BMW M2 (F87) Competition by Ruben

BMW Z4 sDrive35i from Machiel

Lexus RX 500h endurance test

Lync & Co 01 from Michael

MINI Cooper S Gizmo Speciale (R50) by Martijn

MINI Cooper S from WillemE

Peugeot 206 GTi racers

Porsche 911 Carrera (996) from Wouter

Jaap’s Porsche 944

Volkswagen Golf V GTI by Loek

This article Autoblog Garage: BMW M2 Competition introduction first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Garage #BMW #Competition #introduction