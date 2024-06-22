It is not the car that has been in our household for the longest time, but the BMW 530i has been around for over a year.

Perhaps a quick refresher: the BMW 530i Touring replaced the F11 535i and arrived at BMW dealer Dubbelsteyn (good coffee!) today. At the time I was looking for a nice specified Touring with at least comfortable seats and adaptive cruise control. @willeme tried to talk me into another car, but as you could read here, I didn’t go along with it.

Welcome Femke

I am confronted with it every time I get in. The 530i is, as the kids say, mom’s car. She keeps the funfer neatly clean. However, I traditionally pay for tire changes and any maintenance.

Costs

My wife is not as much of a nerd as I am, so the 530i’s refueling is not recorded in the sprit monitor. We will have to make do with BMW’s on-board computer, which unfortunately I don’t know how fair it is.

With a healthy mix of city kilometers in and around Rotterdam, I could not expect miracles in terms of consumption. Moreover, I think that 130 makes the highway pleasant. So we are not those hypermilers. The expectation I expressed during the introduction of the 530i was that it would beat the old 535i xDrive. That certainly came true.

My hope was that consumption would remain on the right side of 1 in 10. Even without hypermiling, the 530i does a good 1 in 12. Nice man downsizing! Oh no, wait the 535i was also downsized. BMW nerds know that the 535i once had a 3.5-liter inline-six.

With a two-year BMW Premium Selection warranty, it was not expected that extreme maintenance costs would have to be incurred. The list of maintenance is therefore very short:

The summer tires have been exchanged for winter tires. The lady of the house finds the 19″ rims a lot less cool than the 20″ summer pattas. I can’t completely blame her, but it could be a lot worse. And hey, honey, you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. A little gratitude towards the fleet manager would also not go amiss.

We combined the winter-summer change with new brake fluid. Modern BMWs themselves indicate what maintenance needs to be done, so that is very easy. The brake pads were not gone yet, but almost. Then you can choose to go back again or grab them right away.

Unfortunately, one of the front tires had a bump on the side, so it had to be replaced. On the Porsche I change the tires four at a time. The tire on the other side still had so much profile that I left it with 1 tire this time.

BMW Connected Drive

Most modern cars have a built-in SIM card and are therefore very connected. This also applies to our BMW 530i, via the app I can see whether the doors are closed, how much petrol is still on board and where I had parked again.

You can also send addresses to the navigation, but in practice using Apple Carplay (and Google Maps) is slightly faster. It is also the “shit” you know, because in the Porsche I also use Apple Carplay (the navigation of PCCM+ is actually too limited). I try to alternate in test cars, but if I’m in a hurry, it’s easier to use what you know: Carplay with Google Maps.

When the message came in about the expiration of the BMW ConnectedDrive upgrades, I had to think for a moment. The map upgrades for the navigation are hardly used, so pay 99 euros for them.

BMW gesture control

I described it as one of the highlights: you can also control the BMW iDrive infotainment system with the help of gestures. After more than a year, I am very sure: that is not convenient. Apparently I use my hands so often for something else that the BMW 530i and I have a little too often discussion about what the intention is. Fortunately, it can also be turned off.

Conclusion 1 year of driving a BMW 530i G11

Given the consumption and the slightly lower MRB, there are few tears about the lack of a six-cylinder. Even without the ventilated seats and tow bar, we can still survive. Son Alex’s racing bike still fits easily in the trunk and the other bikes have not been along so far. The advantage is also that there are regularly test cars or endurance testers that often have a hook. For the time being, the 530i can stay for a while, unless someone can find an M340i Touring, with ACC, electric seats and tow bar, for little of course. Call me than.

