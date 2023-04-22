Yes, we have a BMW 116d endurance tester in the Autoblog garage! Are we getting wise now?

In a relatively short time, the Audi A6 and the BMW 325d have left the nest. The Audi has more or less left for the Mini Cooper S that we were able to introduce a few weeks ago. The car you see in these photos is the replacement for the BMW 325d. And yet again not. Of course we will explain it all to you.

In the end it all comes down to the enthusiasm of @bart1976. That’s how it all started. He was happy to put me in a BMW F11, one he chance had on offer. His neighbor had a Mini and so my girlfriend and I came up with the idea for a larger BMW station wagon and a small Mini for shorter journeys.

Despite the fact that both cars were canceled, we really liked the idea. I really like the 325d and the A6. My girlfriend really likes a Mini Do you taste the nuance difference?

My girlfriend has wanted a Mini for a very long time and very much. And the Mini was almost anxiously kept away from her. In the meantime we have done something about it. But now another car had to come!

BMW 116d in the Autoblog Garage

Well, that car had been there for a while and that was this BMW from the 1 Series. Yes, in addition to Martijn’s M135i, we now have another one One in the AB Garage. The difference could hardly have been greater with Martijn’s M135i, because it is a BMW 116d. It’s not my car, it’s my parents’. They drive an Audi e-tron through the Netherlands and for the few times they go abroad, there is this 1 Series. Coincidentally, they bought these right when I bought my 325d ex endurance tester:

However, due to the arrival of a company car (as the Belgians can put it so nicely) the 1 Series was a bit superfluous. So what to do? Selling is a possibility, but actually a real shame. It is not just any BMW 1 Series, but a really beautiful one.

Since I still don’t know exactly what I want, I’m allowed to drive this car for a while. The Audi A6 is for sale and in the meantime you can save a bit, because I expect that the costs to keep this car running will be relatively low.

Let’s start with the basics. It is a BMW 116d from 2014. This type still has the two-liter four-cylinder (N47D20), instead of the later three-cylinder. It is an F20, so a five-door.

The 8-TLD-18 now has just 200,000 km on the clock. However, you do not see that at all from the car, because this Einser is really in a very neat condition inside and out. It is therefore a fairly rare version.

Options – so many options!

The car is equipped with a lot of options. That in itself is also allowed, because a BMW 1 Series can sometimes be very bare. Foam rubber steering wheel, fabric upholstery on the tent seats, simple radio, halogen lighting: that was standard with this generation. Not this copy. I’m not going to say it’s ‘full options’, because that’s not the case. It doesn’t have a sliding roof, luckily, otherwise I wouldn’t fit in it.

The car is equipped with Oyster-colored Dakota leather upholstery, large navigation system, cruise control, climate control, Bi-xenon lighting, Harmann Kardon audio system, alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, beautiful blue-green metallic paint and another lots of little things that make life easier.

A few things have been changed afterwards. For example, the standard bar stools have been replaced by fully electrically operated sports seats with memory. Yes, that is possible to replace. Please note that it takes a lot of time, effort (and therefore money) to convert this. An extra circuit had to be built for it, but then you have something.

With my E91, the transition to sports seats was quite easy at the time. With the Audi A6 it was already quite a job and in this 1 Series it was even more difficult. In addition to the seats, the BMW 116d is equipped with Apple CarPlay. You can see all the pros and cons of retrofitting Apple CarPlay here.

Engine no longer standard

Finally, the 116d is a little bit tickled. This 112 hp has a 240 Nm as standard. That doesn’t sound like much and we’re going to tell you something: it isn’t. If you drive normally, there’s nothing to worry about, but when overtaking or merging you’re every surprised that there’s not more in the barrel. And to think that there is also a 114d! The engine in question is an N47D20. The software has been optimized conservatively by Beek Auto Racing in The Hague. The power is now 180 hp and the torque about 380 Nm.

Another highlight is the transmission, because the 1 Series is equipped with an automatic transmission and what kind! All that online bucketing about ‘save the manual’ is well and good, but the choice is simple. This is one of the finer machines on the market. The machine is very smooth, nice and smooth, buttery soft and equipped with many (short) transmissions. You certainly benefit from this with a diesel, because a four-cylinder diesel has a fairly small power and torque curve.

Since the car was made available to me, of course I cannot provide the car with all kinds of modifications. We will (probably) not do that. My dad made four modifications (sports seats, summer alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and chip from BMWSpeed) that I probably would have done too. The apple does not fall far from the tree.

Planning with the 116d

But what am I going to do with the car? Well, drive! My girlfriend will commute daily with the Mini and for longer trips I have this 1 Series. In addition, we will also do something that we did a little less last time: keep track of all costs! The Mini is now more or less the same in terms of purchase value. The whole world goes for petrol in this segment (B/C segment with some shjeu). But is that correct?

We will carry out measurements with the 1 Series and also closely monitor consumption. In addition, we look at how the car goes through the MOT. Based on that, we compare it to the Mini.

But we will especially enjoy the last generation BMW 1 Series with rear-wheel drive. In short, we have a lot to do! In the meantime, in a complete car I can think of what I actually want with my life, er, new car!

The basics of the BMW 116d in the Autoblog Garage

Brand BMW Type 1 Series Type 116d Factory code F20 Transmission ZF 8HP45, eight-speed automatic Engine N47D20, 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo diesel Maximum power 116 hp at 4,000 rpm (180 hp) Maximum torque 260 Nm at 1,750 rpm (390 Nm) Weight 1,320 kilograms 0-100 km/h 10.3 seconds (probably faster now) Top speed 200 km/h (a bit faster now anyway) Consumption 1 to many, factory says New price €39,672 Date of first admission March 19, 2014 owner since 20-05-2020 Mileage at time of purchase 201,434km Cost Nothing yet! Modifications BMW Sports seats Apple CarPlay BMW Speed ​​chip tuning

