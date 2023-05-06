Ruben, how’s the Maserati GT MC Stradale?

It’s a question I get regularly. The last Autoblog Garage piece about this hobby car dates from December. In short, it’s about time to give you an update on this Italian raw food.

Just knocking on my desk, because the Stradale behaves in an exemplary manner. You may not believe it, but so far no crazy light has come on. Since the purchase, now a good 8 months ago, about 4,000 kilometers have been driven with the Maserati. That may not sound like a lot.

However, we had a very long winter. To keep the car fresh and fruity, kilometers were made every month. In January even a road trip to the north of France. I include this and more in this Autoblog Garage update of the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale!

Road trip!

I started the year off right by taking a road trip in January. Together with my girlfriend we traveled to the Pas-de-Calais region in the north of France. A drive of about 4 hours, with a lunch stop near Ghent in between.

With a temperature of about 8 to 11 degrees it was not very cold for January. The road trip was a long weekend and the weather was fortunate. Cloudy with occasional sunshine. Totally fine. We had booked a B&B in a beautiful old French country house, with a large piece of land around the house itself. Entering the driveway with the Maserati is already idyllic. Still more fun than with a Volkswagen Golf.

In the house itself it was nice to enjoy a red wine by a crackling fireplace. If you looked out the window, the Maserati was parked on the gravel. Still a work of art on wheels when I look at it every time. Funny how you can fall in love with a means of transportation.

The area Pas-de-Calais has beautiful coastal roads, with beautiful height differences, which makes driving more fun compared to the flat Netherlands. It was nice and quiet in January and that made it possible to pedal well. The roar of the V8 is something that never gets old, fantastic.

In principle, Google Maps directs you from the French A16 near Calais towards Camiers. However, we decided to leave the motorway at Calais. We drove south on the D940. Really nice steering there, especially when you realize that it is a good 3 hours drive from the Netherlands. Recommended.

The Maserati proves its name when it comes to being a GT. On the highway and on long drives, it is a wonderful car to drive. The V8 is present, but at low revs enough in the background. And because of the nice stroke volume, there is enough torque to not always have to switch back. 450 hp and 510 Nm of torque is enough in that regard.

The weekend flew by and on Sunday evening we returned home to the Netherlands. Despite the bucket seats and sturdy 5-point harness, my girlfriend fell asleep next to me on the way home. What now, stiff and no comfort?

Consumption

As real Dutch people, you naturally want to know what the consumption of the car is. Because how thirsty is the V8? It’s great, really. The average after 4,000 kilometers is now 1 in 7.8. On the highway, 1 in 8 to 8.5 is possible. Thanks to the large 90-liter tank, you won’t be at the pump that often. That is really a blessing. Refueling is not my favorite activity.

On the other hand, if you need to refuel, you will be standing with the hose in your hands for a few minutes. With a petrol price of 2 euros for euros 98, you tap about 180 euros. You forget that as soon as you turn the old-fashioned key and the eight-cylinder comes to life.

Driving comfort

Let’s talk about driving comfort. The MC Stradale looks more brutal than it is. Really and truly. Don’t be fooled by all the carbon, seats, belts and marketing. It remains a heavy GT and Maserati has certainly not changed the character of the car.

Compared to a regular GranTurismo, the Italians have managed to snack on 110 kg of weight. That’s big. However, that does not mean that you feel every stone or bump in the road in the interior because, for example, the rear seats are missing. That’s better than expected.

It makes the MC Stradale sublime over long distances. It is certainly not a daily driver. Firstly, the raw MC Shift gearbox is not very comfortable at low speeds. The box is then a bit jerky, which disappears when you upshift at higher rpm (4,000 or more)

Driving at speed is a lot more fun. Press the gas all the way, let the pointer run to the redline, shift up and don’t lift. First, the V8 screams out. Second, you feel the car thump as if a local thunderstorm has broken out. You think the whole thing is falling apart, but it should be. One person hates it, such a robotized manual gearbox with a single clutch, I love it. Now that the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador also has a double clutch, there are actually no new cars on the market that give such a raw experience.

And then the third point, the sound. The atmospheric 4.7 liter V8 likes to be heard. Once on the highway, the car is relatively quiet to drive. However, an anonymous cold start is impossible. In very appropriate Italian drama, a huge roar comes from the two round exhausts. Having to experience that every day is a bit too much of a good thing. And your neighbors are going to hate you very quickly.

Getting ready for spring

We had to wait a little longer this year. Fortunately, spring has finally arrived. As you may know, I own the MC Stradale with my brother. Depending on the weather, the Maserati comes out almost every week.

The car was actually almost ready for spring. Sometime this year we want to do a maintenance service. What was really necessary? New tires! That was taken up in April. We opted for a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all around. That is twice 255/35/R20 at the front and 295/35/R20 at the rear.

I catch myself still getting greedy with this car after eight months of owning it. Every ride is made special by the looks, sound and experience of the Maser. For example, having a nice brunch on a Saturday afternoon and then deliberately choosing a location that requires tens of kilometers of driving. The perfect excuse to let the GT out. We were also recently present during the Collecting Cars Coffee Run in Zaandam, which was fun.

And further in 2023..

I have to admit that I am not a real planner when it comes to car trips. So writing down here what else we all plan to do this year is not an option. It’s a seize the day car. We’ll grab it when we feel like it. No doubt the car will cross the border a few more times this summer for a nice ride.

What has been great so far is how much fun we have with the car and how well the Maserati performs. It is an exciting purchase to purchase such a pricey toy unseen at a Collecting Cars auction.

In a next update you can read how 2023 went further. Until then I say Ciao, let’s hit the gas one more time!

This article Autoblog Garage: 4,000 km MC Stradale update! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Garage #Stradale #update