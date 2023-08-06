We have for you, part I of the Autoblog F1 summer report 2023!

We are currently in summer recess. That means we can take stock for the Autoblog summer report! We’ll start with Part 1, going through numbers 20 through 11.

Autoblog F1 summer report 2023 part 1

We followed the drivers throughout the season. Of course we can just take over the standings in the championship. But that is not entirely correct, because we also have to keep in mind the car with which they have to do it. In addition, you can drive a top race, if you are knocked out, you have 0 points without being able to do anything about it.

20. Nyck de Vries

Number of points: 0

Ranking position: 20

Grade: 4

We start the Autoblog F1 summer report 2023 part 1 with a Dutchman. Alas, alas. Nyck is the gatekeeper. And it feels a little bitter to see a hard-working compatriot frolic like this. In general, De Vries underperformed. He was structurally slower than Yuki Tsunoda. And while Tsunoda is better than ever, it’s still not a stable high-flyer. In other words, De Vries certainly had a chance to compete against him.

Mind you, we are not saying that Nyck De Vries is a bad driver. Absolutely not, he hasn’t shown or been able to show it in ten races. But that’s too formula 1, that you should still be able to leave your mark with bad material. Anyway, Nyck still has 2 points and 11 races in the premier class. Many Dutch F1 drivers have a lesser palmares than de Vries in that respect.

19 Logan Sergeant

Number of points: 0

Ranking position: 19

Grade: 4+

We have been doubting for a long time. Because actually Logan Sargeant is even worse than Nyck de Vries, right? Many races that we did not find De Vries impressive, Logan finished behind them. Logan has the advantage that there may still be some extra potential in him. Because he has less experience than de Vries and is younger. Both drivers had a learning curve, but Logan showed glimpses of real speed a little more often. This while de Vries was actually constantly two to five tenths too slow.

18.Lance Stroll

Number of points: 47

Ranking position: 9

Grade: 5-

Ah, poor Lance Stroll. Then you get that many points and you still end up on P18. So we have to add the necessary context and nuance. Lance is such a typical 10-1 driver. He shows something beautiful once per 10 races. And that is simply too little. Especially if you consider that he has a very good car at his disposal with the Aston Martin Racing car.

We can’t blame him for the (relatively speaking) poor results in the first two races. After all, he had a broken wrist and it was a small medical miracle that he was still able to participate. His fourth position in Australia was a good performance, although there was also a bit of luck involved. Stroll drove off the circuit but was lucky that he still got a good classification due to the restarts.

17.Kevin Magnussen

Number of points: 2

Ranking position: 18

Grade: 5

This one is a bit painful, because Kevin Magnussen is a very decent driver. And let’s be honest, that Haas isn’t the best car. K-Mag managed to take points twice, of which the one against Miami is a very good achievement. The problem is that he’s way too much in situations he shouldn’t be in. The battle with Nyck de Vries in Canada was not really necessary, for example. We also expected better from him in terms of qualifications. The difference with his teammate Nico Hülkenberg is structurally too big. Since the Haas is a car that performs best in qualifying, let’s give that a little more weight in this case.

16.Valtteri Bottas

Number of points: 5

Ranking position: 15

Grade: 5

Valtteri Bottas has come to life again at Alfa Romeo Racing. This season, however, things have come to a screeching halt. Bottas is normally very good in qualifying and driving very clean races. The disadvantage is that you will not get very far with those qualities with the Alfa Romeo. A top qualification in an Alfa doesn’t get you very far and driving a clean race is difficult. That’s where the problem comes in, because Bottas has simply not been aggressive enough this season. Now that has never been his forte, but this season it comes up a bit painfully.

15.Zhou Guanyu

Number of points: 4

Ranking position: 16

Grade: 5+

This is a bit strange, because Bottas is above Zhou Guanyu in the overview and Bottas often does better in qualifying. Now it is also allowed, since this is only the second season for the Chinese and Bottas has been in F1 a lot longer than @jaapiyo at Autoblog. It is clear that Zhou is slightly more hungry than Bottas. When the time comes, Zhou will be there. Usually that is not noticeable, but during the GP of Hungary suddenly it is. Unfortunately he broke his own glass by screwing up at the start, but at least he tried something. In qualifying (over one lap) Bottas is marginally faster, but in the races we put our money on Guanyu.

14.Pierre Gasly

Number of points: 22

Ranking position: 12

Grade: 5+

That’s a shame, can you get promoted to a factory team, is it Alpine that is not in great shape. Now his previous team is performing much worse, so Alpine is progressing in that respect. Pierre Gasly hasn’t taken a podium yet -unless you count the sprint in Belgium- and didn’t come close (his teammate did). Gasly performs a bit as you would expect from a newcomer to a team, but for the second half it needs a little extra. He is now 5-7 behind in the qualifying game. Not bad, but not very good either.

13. Esteban Ocon

Number of points: 35

Ranking position: 10

Grade: 6-

Esteban Ocon was once a huge up and coming talent. In the year that Verstappen made waves in F3, it was Ocon who won the title. However, he has never really managed to live up to the promise of eternal talent and not really in the first half of 2023 either. Now that is also due to the disaster season of Alpine F1 Team. They don’t always have the speed and AGAIN there is personal unrest.

The Alpines have also had bad luck on a regular basis, so the low position on the scoreboard could be much better. For Ocon, it is especially important to perform less erratically. The third podium of his career in Monaco was well deserved and a great achievement. However, there are too many laps where he drives around aimlessly in the back of the midfield.

12. Sergio Perez

Number of points: 189

Ranking position: 2

Grade: 6

He is second in the championship and has a very difficult team-mate. So why does Checo get such a low score? Simple: this should be much better in a Red Bull. On a good day, Sergio Pérez can match Verstappen on a circuit that suits him. When that doesn’t work out, he just always has to make it to the podium and that didn’t happen. Far too often things went wrong in qualifying, so that he still had a difficult job to do in the race. The RB19 is fast, but not that fast. His last race in Belgium was also great – although he still lost a lot to Verstappen – but there were too many mediocre weekends before that.

11.Yuki Tsunoda

Number of points: 3

Ranking position: 17

Grade: 7

We weigh the performance of De Vries against that of his teammate. And to be honest Tsunoda is better than ever this year. In fact, last race Tsunoda was one of the best in the field. The Japanese has already scored three points for the team from Faenza. But even if Tsunoda doesn’t score, he often shows great things this year in that crazy AlphaTauri.

In Austria he drove some insanely good laps in the opening phase. This man can position his car like no other: very aggressive and firm. Why this hymn and yet only a P11? He still made too many personal mistakes. In terms of points, it wouldn’t have mattered much in the soapbox that Alpha Tauri built. But if that were the criterion, they could have kept Nyck as well.

Until so far the Autoblog F1 summer report 2023 part 1! The next 10 will be discussed next week. If you think it should have been different, let us know in the comments!

