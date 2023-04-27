Fernando listens to a Taylor Swift song here…

That’s cool. Because when it’s over, Alonso will get his own ‘diss song’ from Taylor. And he didn’t have that yet!

Hello, Albert Verlinde here. I crawled behind the keyboard for a while @nicolasr because I really wanted to share this news with you. Because it seems Fernando Alonso has a new girlfriend. And not just any, one with experience.

Because we are talking about the American singer Taylor Swift (‘who is that’ callers can report in the comments) and we can safely call him experienced. Or ‘run in’, to stay more in Alonso’s terms.

The two would have been dating cautiously since very recently. And I’m not saying that, but Spanish media write about it. And that is quite special, because Fernando has only split up with his previous girlfriend for a few weeks. Or like @jaapiyo says: It burns through even faster than Ferrari through a set of Pirellis…

Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift…

So he is not only fast behind the wheel, but also in popping up new sweethearts. Fine, he should know himself. Fortunately, he’s not fast on his own. Taylor also lives up to her last name.

After all, Mrs. Swift is also just single, she saw her relationship with Joe Alwyn (and with this gentleman even Albert Verlinde honestly says ‘Who is that’?) three weeks ago run on the proverbial cliffs. That’s so recently that they haven’t even a song about the breakup was able to release…

In the meantime, Mr. Alonso is dropping clear hints on TikTok that he likes Taylor, so this gossip is clearly not unfounded. And you know where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Fine. And go on!

