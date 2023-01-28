What’s the nicest Hot Hatch for 15 grand you can buy? We are also curious!

Once a Seat, always a Seat. At least, that is what Autoblog reader Bram thinks. For years he has lived close to a Seat dealer in the area and as long as he has his driver’s license, Bram has a Seat. It once started with a Marbella, then an Arosa and then all kinds of fast Ibizas. Like many other people, Bram then became adults. And fertile, because he had two children. That is why he had to trade in his Leon Cupra 4 7 years ago for a Seat Exeo ST. Of course a 2.0 TSI that he has flavored with beautiful OZ wheels, Eibach springs and some motor tuning, so that he now has 280 hp under the right foot!

Bram’s wife recently got a company car and you’re not going to believe it, that also became a Seat, an Ateca in this case. Now Bram is looking for a car for himself again. The budget he has is about 15 grand (but less is also allowed). Of course he prefers to look for a Seat, but there are two problems. The Seat dealer has recently ceased to be a Seat dealer (although maintenance is still possible) and his dream car is just out of reach. The ultimate car for Bram is the Seat Leon Cupra ST 280, but they are not yet out of budget.

It must be a hot hatchback. More than 200 hp and if possible also sufficient tuning potential. Bram intends to drive the car for a long time, so rather not something with 250,000 km on the clock.

Bram’s wishes and requirements for the nicest Hot Hatch of 15 mille can be viewed below:

Current car / previous cars: Seat Exeo ST TSI 280 hp, before that fast Leons, Ibizas and a slow Arosa and Marbella Buy / lease: Buy Budget: A maximum of 15,000 euros, less is also allowed Annual mileage: I think 20 to 25k a year Fuel Preference: Gasoline of course Reason to purchase another car: New family car, now something nice for dad (but with a back seat) Family composition: 2 children Preferred Brands / Models: Seat Leon Cupra ST 280 No go models: Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda. Then I want a Seat!

Seat Leon Cupra R (1P)

€13,950

2010

140,000 km

Yes, then we start the search for the nicest Hot Hatch for 15 mille with a, er, yes, a Seat! A third generation is difficult to find for 15 grand. Then in most cases there is something wrong with it or it has run a lot of kilometers. Or both. But you can also look for a flawless Leon Cupra R. Yes, the interior is not extremely beautiful, but is that bad? The use of materials was already a bit better with the facelift models and a Cupra is always a facelift. It’s a very entertaining car.

You always have five doors, although designer Walter de Silva (as with the Alfa 156 he also designed) has hidden the handles. An excellent total package that is more fun to drive than a Golf GTI and offers more tuning potential. It is still difficult to find one. There are a few in the budget. The regular Cupra is significantly more popular and easier to find, even for amounts well below the budget. They are not as fresh as the one we found.

Renault Mégane RS 250 Cup

€ 14,500 (private, the Netherlands)

130,000 km

2010

There’s no getting around it, if you’re looking for the most hardcore riding experience, look no further. The Renault Mégane RS is one of those cars that is only made to have fun. Of course, the interior of a Golf has a little more class and a Focus is a little more practical. But when it comes to pure driving pleasure, the Mégane is the best choice. In fact, for this money you will not find much nicer cars. It is also a car that already feels ‘finished’ as standard, with the Cup chassis it even feels special.

In terms of reliability, there are some general Renault Mégane ailments, but in most cases the owners are very careful with their Mégane. It’s an enthusiast’s car after all. By the way, you can still make enough modifications to this fast Renault, if you want to. There is a lot to get for it. In most cases it then becomes an even more serious crack iron. They can be found in the budget, but you are at the lower end of the range. If you want to spend less than 15 grand on this French Hot Hatch, you will end up with copies with a high mileage.

Opel Astra OPC (J)

€ 15,000 (private, the Netherlands)

2012

165,000 km

This is a typical car that is too often overlooked. No, it’s not a razor-sharp device is the Mégane. However, it is just as much of an all-rounder as an Audi S3, for example. No, the Opel Astra OPC is a very successful car. At OPC they have really worked on it. It is not just an Astra coupe 2.0T with a chip. The engine has been thoroughly revised and now delivers 280 hp as standard! The chassis isn’t as hardcore as a Renault, but offers a nice compromise between practicality (Comfort is too strong a word) and sportiness.

Also great is that the interior with those cool Recaros is just standard. The wheels are huge (20 inches) and relatively heavy. Some replace them with lighter 19 inch wheels. Also looks a bit better, more balanced. Also handy, a limited slip differential is completely standard on this Opel. Although you naturally want one in the color Arden Blue, red secretly looks best. And with that comes perhaps the biggest advantage of the Astra OPC: it is the coolest and thickest Hot Hatch for 15 grand in this overview (although that is of course personal).

Ford Focus ST-H (DYB)

€13,995

2013

105,000 km

No one wants to buy a car that turned out to be a rental car. The advantage with this ST-H is that you don’t have to wonder about that. The ST-H is always an old rental car from Hertz. It is a legendary rental car, derived from the Shelby 350 GT-H. You can recognize the Focus ST-H by the gold stripes and good rims, just like the legendary Mustang years ago. Compared to the violence in this overview, the Ford Focus is more of an all-rounder. It is not disappointing in terms of performance, but it is certainly not a star in this overview.

There are also better choices in terms of handling. It is also not that the Focus feels extremely luxurious or very economical. So why do we still recommend the car? Well, in the budget you can choose from fresh copies with a neat mileage. In addition, it is a practical Ford Focus five-door, you can even get it as a ‘Wagon! In addition, steering, braking, acceleration and experience are all neatly balanced. Oh, and there are plenty of mods available to make it more intense. Ford didn’t even do that, because they came up with the Focus RS themselves. You can even find a regular Focus ST (as in a non ST-H) in neat condition for less.

Mazda 3 MPS (BL2)

€13,500

2011

120,000 km

Another underdog. The Mazda 3 MPS is a strong offer when it comes to a cool hot hatchback. Here too you CAN change a lot, but you don’t necessarily have to. Lots of power, punishment chassis and a sper are standard on it! The driving experience is pretty old-school in the positive sense of the word. The turbo really needs to get going for a while. Go for a copy as late as possible. The pre-facelift Mazda 3 MPS can seriously rust.

The later versions are much more resistant to this. Also nice, they look a lot more appetizing. In terms of reliability, it is a typical Japanese: except for some small things, they are very robust. The engine and gearbox of this Mazda can withstand much more power. In England, copies drive around without any problems with 420 hp (or more!). Downside, you have to explain to everyone that they are really underrated cars. Or, you stick a 1.6 badge and Ichthus fish on the back and you can enjoy incognito.

Semi Yolo: Seat Leon Cupra 265 (5F)

€18,900

2016

90,000 km

Come on, you want a third generation Leon Cupra, buy a third generation Leon Cupra! You have to make some concessions, hence the Semi-YOLO designation. Save a few thousand euros further and look for a neat Seat Leon Cupra from a private individual. Despite the fact that your dream version is the 280, the 265 appears to be software limited. It was not delivered in the Netherlands, but it was delivered in Germany. As a standard package, it’s neat.

The interior of this generation Seat Leon is still not that of a Golf, but it is just neat and sober. Also nice is that you have a limited slip differential as standard. Not a ‘locking simulation’, but a real mechanical lock. Since it is a back-tuned block, you can make significant gains. With a few modifications you are at 400 hp. In a Seat Leon! Go for a gray with standard Leon wheels and you have a great sleeper.

YOLO: Alfa Romeo 147 GTA Q2 (937A)

€17,950

2003

180,000 km

Look, with Seat, the Volkswagen Group tried to come up with a kind of Alfa Romeo alternative. The brand partly succeeded in this. Especially the Cupra versions. That has now become a separate brand. But a Leon Cupra tries to imitate the emotion of such an Alfa Romeo Hot Hatch. And you get emotion! The 147 GTA has that great Busso V6 under the hood. Finding a standard copy is very difficult, but that’s not a problem. By default they are not too good, dynamically speaking.

Many copies have the Q2 sperdiff of the 147 Q2 (which you could only get with 150 hp diesel, no idea why). Don’t be put off by the mileage, but by the age. In many cases, the good specimens are still above water, the frikandellen and pear crates are already at the demolition. The price is one thing, because don’t be under any illusions. The Seat Leon above drives circles around this GTA. The engine of the Alfa sounds much more special (because it is).

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

