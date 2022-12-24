An Autoblog reader is looking for fast Christmas tree transport.

Although the crossover is more popular and the MPV even more practical, the station wagon is the most ideal car. In terms of driving characteristics it is almost a sedan or coupe, in terms of space it corresponds to a crossover and in many cases it is as convenient as an MPV.

Only if you really need a lot of children or large items is a larger MPV more convenient. But yes, you can also just rent a van. Because despite frantic efforts such as the Zafira OPC and R63 AMG, fast station wagons can be found everywhere.

Autoblog reader Casper is now experiencing that, because he currently has a fast station wagon. He currently drives a Ford Focus ST. He bought it following this Autoblog Advice from a few years ago. Yes, the section has been around for such a long time that we are allowed to deal with repeat purchases.

But what now? It’s ready for the next car. Once again fast Christmas tree transport. Last time the Focus was an additional car, now both the Focus and the Polo are going out and an electric cargo bike is coming back, plus one car. That may immediately be a nice car.

However, it is important that it must be a fresh and young car. So no more than 3 to 4 years old. Also no high mileage (maximum 50,000 km) and sufficient power plus excellent driving characteristics. There may also be some nice options.

The wishes and requirements for fast Christmas tree transport for Casper are as follows:

Current / previous cars Mini Clubman S (R55), Polo 1.2 TSI (2014), Focus ST Wagon 2013 Buy / lease: Buy Budget €45,000 to €50,000 Annual mileage 12,000 to 15,000 km Fuel preference Petrol Reason to buy another car To something new Family composition Young family Preferred Models Golf 7.5R Variant, BMW 530i/540i G31 No go Woman hates Mercedes (but she did that with BMW before, so anything is possible ;))

Volkswagen Golf R Variant or Seat Leon Cupra ST 4Drive

The Volkswagen Golf R and Seat Leon Cupra R are largely identical cars. In both cases you can clearly see which chromosomes are identical. Not only the platform is the same, also the ‘hardpoints’. That is why the proportions are exactly the same. But which one should you choose?

Seat Leon ST Cupra R

€40,950

2019

40,000 km

The Seat Leon Cupra R represents the best value for money. The Leon is very spacious, very fast and can be used every day. Perfect fast Christmas tree transport. It’s a great successor to the Focus. The Seat is a step further in everything: not only in terms of performance, but also options for upgrading. The downside is the very plain interior. It is sober, but neat and everything you may need is available.

But should you do the Seat or the VW? It’s pretty simple, if you want AWD, get the Golf. If you want the pure driver’s car, go for the Seat. Yes, a front wheel drive is the better choice. Yes, you have a little more wheelspin when pulling away, but the omission of a cardan shaft to the rear makes the Leon a bit lighter. Even in standard form you can set serious times at the Nürburgring. With a few mods you can easily leave Audi RS cars behind.

Volkswagen Golf R Variant

€37,950

2020

12,500 km

The Volkswagen Golf R has a slightly less raw edge than the Seat, but there is a lot of refinement in return. The difference is actually quite big. The Golf and A3 are closer together than the Golf and Leon. In terms of styling, the Golf is nicer and thicker, especially in bright red or blue. Further advantages of the Golf R: you always have four-wheel drive. The Leon is a bit sportier and light-footed as standard. The Golf R is more of an all-rounder.

In terms of tuning potential, there is just as much possible, although you can always lose it with 4Motion. If you want the most sporty drive: go for the Leon, if you want the best all-rounder, get the Golf. Downside: it’s about the most expensive Golf ever and people (who drive an old 159 1.8) will think you’re crazy. Oh yeah. You can easily find them in the budget and they are just cool cars. Excellent fast Christmas tree transport.

Volvo V60 T8 R Design

€49,950

2020

50,000 km

The most sensible station wagon in the Netherlands, this V60. And a very popular one. If you want a lot of car for a reasonable amount of money, this Volvo is a top offer. More than 400 hp, AWD, very rich equipment and a wide range. If you don’t want a PHEV, there is also a T6 with more than 300 hp. It is useful if you can charge at home or at the office. Even without it, it is a fast car that is quite economical, unless you are going to stomp on the Autobahn.

Then the battery is empty in no time and the four-cylinder has to pull everything. The space offer is slightly better for each other than with the Germans and the model looks timeless. Especially as an R-Design with a sporty edge, although that sporty edge is not so sporty. For a Volvo yes, but not in a general sense. People who think this is genuinely sporty also think so of Brogues, corduroy pants and Paul & Shark sweaters.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2.0t R-Sport

€ 44,950 (Netherlands, Jaguar dealer)

2019

45,000 km

You can stare completely at the most value for money, but also thought of the most beautiful car for the money? This Jaguar XF Sportbrake fits in the budget, meets all requirements and looks beautiful. It is the second generation XF, something that you mainly see in the interior. Performance-wise it’s fine, not a huge runner. In terms of driving characteristics, it is closer to a 5 Series than you would think in advance.

The XF is not only original, but also stunning. That is of course subjective, but still: check it out! The space is also great, with appropriately fast Christmas tree transport (although it is not very fast). The infotainment system isn’t what you’re used to from German brands of this period, but it’s not hopeless either. It’s a shame that there aren’t many of these around anymore.

Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4Matic Estate

€42,250

2017

70,000 km

Yes, yes, we know. This car has run too many kilometers and is too old. On the other hand, the price is also below budget. Initially we wanted to recommend the Audi S4, but yes: they are all diesels. The C43 is a perfect alternative. In fact, the C43 and S4 are hardly inferior to each other. The approach is completely different. The Mercedes is basically rear-wheel drive.

In terms of dynamics, it is quite equivalent to a 3 Series. The engine is a gem: lots of power and torque, plus a nice civilized sneer from the exhaust. Disadvantage: it is not very spacious. It feels like a tighter car than a Focus or Golf, especially in the back seat and in terms of trunk space. On the other hand, this generation of C-Class still looks very fresh, the new generation is clearly an evolution in design.

Skoda Superb Sportline 2.0 TSI 4×4 (3T)

€37,500 (Germany, Skoda dealer)

2019

45,000 km

If you want the most sensible choice in terms of fast Christmas tree transport, go for this Skoda. Yes, a Skoda. It is not only a relatively inexpensive choice, but also a good one. And also a fun one. The engine is the 2.0 TSI from the Golf R, in this case with 280 hp. You can also tickle this one quite far (but it is not immediately necessary). You have four-wheel drive, a DSG automatic transmission and just about every possible option.

In Germany there are a lot and they are all dressed up. It drives ‘good in itself’. You don’t have that driving safe feeling of an Audi A6, but you do have about the space of that car. Just a great offer, especially if you find one in red (and yes, there are). You will have to look across the border, because we Dutch only bought the 150 hp petrol version (or the hybrid).

BMW 530i M Sport (G31)

€48,250

2018

55,000 km

Want a combination of all of the above? Then go for the 530i. Just like the Jaguar, equipped with a four-cylinder, but the BMW feels a little smoother and is a little more economical. Especially as an M Sport, this is a powerful driving car. The car has a little less of the bulky feeling of its predecessor and it is the most pleasant to drive car in its class, although it is still a huge device.

Bear in mind that your Focus ST Wagon drives sportier and is considerably faster. That said, the interior of this ‘G31’ is many times higher quality. It’s not one class higher, but four classes. Please pay attention to the options. Most Fünfers are fully equipped, but none are identical. This is a typical car where importing can pay off enormously. Do yourself a favor and replace the ‘i’ with the ‘d’. The 530d is cheaper, more economical, faster, smoother, smoother and tastier than a 530i…

Audi RS6 Avant

€49,950

2014

160,000 km

If you want a fat station wagon, why not look for the fattest? Because that is the Audi RS6. No matter what Alpina and Mercedes do, the RS6 Avant is The Daddy when it comes to fast Christmas tree transport. This is how a fat station wagon should be. The Audi is especially extremely effective in almost all disciplines. Of course there will be understeer jokes. If you slide down a cloverleaf with an RS6 understeering, you drive at a speed where the Public Prosecutor does not have to doubt whether your pink piece of paper will go into the shredder.

The mighty V8 is the dominant factor, here the long-stroke version (the current RS6 has a ‘square’ engine. With a few modifications you can easily get 700 to 800 hp out of this and more is also possible. We are talking about consumption not (YOLO) nor maintenance (YOLO). Well about the huge smile you permanently have when you drive this car. This is the ultimate fast Christmas tree transport. Oh, as a station wagon it is also a winner: the RS6 has a sleek and spacious interior that is very nicely finished.If the RS6 is a bit too yolo for you, an S6 with V8 also fits easily into the budget.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

