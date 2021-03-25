On Wednesday, March 24, Guillermo Pous, a lawyer for Juan Gabriel’s family, revealed that a film and a series about the life of the ‘Divo de Juárez’ are planned.

In an interview with the television program Ventaneando, Pous indicated that the film would have the style of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) or Rocketman (2019), biopics of the renowned singers Freddie Mercury and Elton John, respectively.

“It could be like a Rocketman or a Bohemian Rhapsody, that is, to be able to understand more or less the treatment that is given to this feature film, keeping the differences of the person and the character, but it is under that modality. Everything is in the pipeline and under development to be able in any case to look for the buyer together with the production company ”, he declared.

In addition to the tape, the lawyer assured that the documentary series of the Mexican star will have the participation of the founder of the company Jampol Artist Management, Jeff Jampol, who signed an agreement to preserve and promote the legacy of Juan Gabriel with Iván Aguilera, son and universal heir to the singer.

“He (Jampol) sits in front of the interested parties, receives the proposal, studies it, gives access, it is reviewed together and the decision is made. He is our first filter, I just returned from Los Angeles and I had a meeting with him and his team, we were working and some proposals that already exist were reviewed ”, added Pous.

Finally, the lawyer pointed out that, after it is “decided with whom it is going to take place” and under “what conditions”, it must be determined “what will be the stage of this biographical line”, because “in 6 or 8 episodes you cannot tell such a vast, enriching artistic life ”.