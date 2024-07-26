Autobianchi and Innocenti will not leave Stellantis’ orbit, at least for now. This was confirmed by Carlos Tavares, who thus calmed the rumors that the two brands were put on the table by the Italian Government to convince Chinese car brands to land in Italy. The Portuguese manager has in fact stated that both Autobianchi and Innocenti are not currently involved in any way in operations by the Executive.

No sale for Autobianchi and Innocenti

“I can confirm that that hypothesis has not materialized. And if one day it were to materialize, we will decide whatever we need to decide. If it were to happen, there are specific terms that can be applied to an act of that kind.” Tavares explained that he has not completely closed off the possibility of a rebirth of the two brands under the aegis of some Asian giant.

The Government is pressing

This is because the Made in Italy Law passed by the Government includes two cases that would allow the State to take over the two brands and grant them free of charge. In detail, the operation could materialize with two cases, the first would concern the takeover of the brand in the event that the company is close to closing down while the second refers to “trademarks which are presumed not to have been used for at least five years and which are of particular national interest and significance”. The brand would therefore be granted in concession for 10 years, with the possibility of reappropriating it in the event of cessation of activity or delocalization of production. The Government has already moved at the patent office, as Il Sole 24 Ore anticipated a few months ago, registering two brands, Innocenti and Autobianchi, with graphic characteristics different from those of the brands currently under the aegis of Stellantis.