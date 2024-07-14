And if historic Italian brands like Autobianchi And Innocents were reborn in a…Chinese key? A hypothesis that is far from being excluded, at least as of today: Reuters, citing Il Sole 24 Ore, reported that the Italian government is evaluating the possibility of acquiring by decree the car brands that have ceased to exist and that are owned by Stellantis and offer them to Chinese companies to encourage them to set up factories in Italy.

Autobianchi and Innocenti, what destiny?

The reference, as mentioned, is to historic brands such as Autobianchi and Innocenti, both closed in the 90’s: In particular, Innocenti was famous in the 60s and 70s for producing an Italian version of the British Mini, before it was acquired by Fiat, now part of Stellantis, while Autobianchi, also formerly Fiat, produced exclusive city cars such as the A112 and the Y10. Both could be reborn in the future and be…Chinese.

The government’s plan

It seems in fact that the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has registered a new version of the two trademarks mentioned above at the National Patent and Trademark Office, using a different graphics from what we find in the brands registered by the Stellantis group. A move that is linked to a law approved in December and a related implementing decree scheme, currently under examination by the Court of Auditors and concerning unused brands for at least five years.

Chinese Renaissance

Once under state control, this law provides, the brands in question could be sold to companies, including foreign oneswho intend to invest in Italy or in any case transfer their production activities located abroad to our country. The reactions of the subjects directly involved they were not glaring: the ministry was in fact not available for comment, while Stellantis said it had seen the media reports but had not been informed by the government of such plans.