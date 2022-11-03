The jury Auto Best, composed of automotive journalists from 31 European countries in mid-December they elect the Best Buy Car Europe 2023. The finalist cars vying for the final victory are there Dacia Jogger, Honda Civic, Opel Astra, Peugeot 308, Renault Austral And Toyota Aygo X.

Autobest 2023 prize finalists

The six finalists competing for the Autobest 2023 award

What is the Autobest Award?

The new models vying for the prestigious Autobest award are evaluated by a jury made up of journalists from 31 European countries. The winning car is named “Best Buy Car of Europe 2023”. To win the Autobest award, a car must represent the best offer for the majority of European motorists.

Dacia is CompanyBest 2023

The main criteria on which the vote is based are the pricethe assistance networkthe distribution of spare parts and the versatility.

The jury has already voted Dacia as an award winner CompanyBest 2023. The prize SmartBest 2023 instead goes to Renault Austral for Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services.

Renault Austral Android Automotive OS wins the SmartBest 2023 award

For the Safety Best 2023the Autobest Jury awarded Valeo’s Lidar system. Finally the prize SportBest 2023 He went to Jutta Kleinschmidtwhich has achieved several milestones for women in motorsport.

PHOTO finalists of the Autobest 2023 prize

