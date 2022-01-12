The “car tax” it’s a fee from automobile possession (formerly also referred to as “road tax”), a local regional tax applied to motor vehicles and motor vehicles registered in Italian republic, whose payment is in favor of Region of Italy of residence.

Car tax, what you need to know

There are several things to know about car tax that we have grouped in a special section of this site, the “car tax” archive section where you can find a guide but also updates on car ownership tax and of which we list the most important things to always keep in mind.

Does the car tax always have to be paid?

The stamp duty must be paid from owner even if he does not use the vehicle because it is possession (it can be deduced from the inscription in the Public vehicle registration) which triggers the tax.

Failure to pay the car tax is notified through the Inland Revenue and Collection files

The stamp duty must be paid with the timing and the deadlines shown below at the bottom of the page. In cases where, for any reason, requests for payment of the ownership tax are received, notified by Equitalia, you have to pay attention to the timing because some folders may have gone in prescription.

