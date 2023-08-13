Stellantis, the official signature of the Government arrives for a table ad hoc. The announcement

Bright future on the horizon, for Stellantis, the holding company in the motor sector linked to the Agnelli family and to the entrepreneurial tradition of our country which has repeatedly requested government aid and greater listening by the institutions.



In fact, it is expected by the end of 2023 a meeting between Stellantis and the Italian government which will see the national car industry at the center of the discussion. The project is to style a plan with a deadline of 2023 that could lead to growth in the sector. This was communicated to the unions by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso at a meeting in Rome. By the end of Septemberaccording to rumors reported by Reuters, a work plan could already be drawn upor involving the government, Stellantis, but also the trade unions, the regions and the National Association of the Automotive Industry.

It will be a real one “Stellantis Table“ which will lay the foundations for the future of our industry automotive. The plan, according to the first indications, will include an increase in the production of vehicles, greater investments in research and development (especially in the energy sector), better optimization of the human and energy resources of the plants, indications on the energy transition and the study of training courses for professionals. The goal agreed by Urso and Tavares is increase vehicle production in our country to over one million.

