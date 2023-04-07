Cars and more generally means of transport are a huge headache for the government. Today we really want to talk to you about the incentives behind the cars and the desire to rejuvenate an Italian car fleet not really green. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Auto: the government is still working on the eco-bonus. Here’s the news!

Let’s face it, our car park certainly doesn’t shine! The average age is precisely 12 years which is not exactly the best for the environment and for us. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy he therefore thought of new incentivesremodeling the existing ones:

“In 2022, resources of 127 million euros remained unused on electricity. While in 2023, 150 million intended for the purchase of endothermic cars with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km of CO2 ended in a few weeks, while of the 425 million allocated overall for electric and hybrid cars, only 33 million have been used to date, equal to less by 8%“.

For the minister there is a need to completely remodel the incentives in order to use them to the best of their potential. The how is very simple:

“By acting on the purchasing power of those who find it more difficult to replace their car with a new one with low emissionsthe”.

In short, the ideas are there now we just have to understand what the result of the scheduled session at the table will be. We will certainly keep you updated and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!