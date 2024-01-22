IAlmost every car or truck has a component from the Zahnradfabrik (ZF) Friedrichshafen. Things are really bubbling up at the second largest German auto supplier. The foundation company from Lake Constance is under great pressure to make savings, and the works council fears significant job cuts in Germany – up to 12,000 jobs are expected to be at risk by 2030.

This drove the employees in Friedrichshafen to the company headquarters a few days ago. ZF Human Resources Director Lea Corzilius did not comment on the figures when asked. “This is not appropriate for the situation,” she said through a spokesman. ZF Friedrichshafen would be much more helped if they sat down at a table and clarified the future internally in a constructive dialogue.

High costs of transformation

The supplier is struggling with the weak economy and the high costs of converting to electric drives. At some locations, this leads to less added value and, in the long term, to job losses. In addition, the increased interest rates do not make it any easier to reduce the debt of more than 11 billion euros. Most of the debt comes from purchases by the American auto supplier TRW and the brake specialist Wabco. ZF CEO Holger Klein has several construction sites to stabilize the company, which had made a name for itself in the industry as a specialist for transmissions.

The automatic transmissions from Saarbrücken are standard for combustion engines. But this is also a long-term burden for the plant, which currently has around 10,000 employees. Because the location will become smaller in the long term. That is clear. But not the scope. Thousands of jobs are said to be at risk. However, there are no official statements about this. A spokeswoman said they have now started assembling electric drives here.







However, this is far from enough to compensate for the expected decline in transmission production for combustion engines. Saarland's largest employer has job security and a special feature until 2025: all employees and management pay into a future fund for a limited period of time in order to have money for the establishment of future products. This means that any competitive disadvantages compared to low-wage countries can be offset. There are statements from management that the plant will remain in existence beyond 2030, as a spokeswoman said.

Prospects for employees

However, ZF is trying to give employees in Saarland new perspectives. A factory for silicon carbide chips is to be built right next to the factory as a junior partner of Wolfspeed. ZF also relies on the support of the state government – not easy in times of budget crisis. The foundation company currently has 54,000 employees in around 40 plants in Germany. Not everyone is sustainable. The location in Gelsenkirchen's Schalke district, which currently has around 200 employees, is scheduled to be closed by the end of 2024 due to high losses. The factory still produces steering systems for cars and commercial vehicles. In Eitdorf, with around 700 employees, the lights are scheduled to go out at the end of 2027, and in Damme, Lower Saxony, in August 2024 due to the expiring rental agreement. Some of the employees have been relocated to the Diepholz and Wagenfeld locations. A company spokesman said socially acceptable solutions had already been found for around 200 employees from Damme.

But the “impacts” are also getting closer at the headquarters in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance. Last year, a “target agreement” valid until 2028 was concluded for the commercial vehicle division, internally called “Operation N”, with its 5,500 people. This also includes the construction of a second assembly line for the Traxon commercial vehicle transmission, which practically means a job guarantee for the coming years.

No agreement was reached for “Operation Z”, with around 4,500 employees, from development to purchasing, accounting and sales. Reason: The works council rejected this target without a de facto job guarantee. A spokesman called for constructive discussions to finally begin on the future of “Operation Z”. At the same time, he demanded “that the Eitorf and Schalke locations, which are threatened with closure, continue to have a future at ZF and that the corresponding proposals from the works councils be seriously examined.”







Sale or IPO?

The automotive supplier has probably achieved its plans for 2023 to achieve group sales growth of more than 45 billion euros, and at the same time that this sales growth should lead to an adjusted EBIT margin of between 4.7 and 5.2 percent. Suppliers are also under pressure because car manufacturers are producing less than in times before the pandemic. In order to get money into its coffers, ZF is trying to get rid of the “Passive Safety Technology” division, which produces, among other things, belts and airbags and recently recorded sales of 4.5 billion euros. The spin-off is currently underway. Options are the sale or an IPO. There is no strategic investor in sight.

The group is majority owned by the Zeppelin Foundation of the city of Friedrichshafen. At its head is the mayor. The head of the city will certainly pay close attention to the company's development, because the ZF millions in the form of distributions partly finance the municipality's projects.