NAfter the acquisition of the Grohmann company in Prüm in the Eifel in 2016, the electric car manufacturer Tesla acquired a stake in another Rhineland-Palatinate company. The Californian group received approval to join the auto supplier ATW based in Neuwied, according to a spokesman for the Federal Cartel Office. “It’s a merger.” He didn’t give any details. ATW and Tesla did not initially comment.

ATW (Assembly & Test Europe GmbH) belonged to the Canadian manufacturer ATS Automation Tooling Systems. This recently announced the closure of its location in Rhineland-Palatinate. The dazzling tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is building a factory for electric cars in Grünheide near Berlin, is saving jobs at the auto supplier from Neuwied. With a workforce of around 210 employees, he counts corporations such as BMW, Daimler and VW among his customers.

The Neuwied city spokesman Erhard Jung welcomed it “expressly when another internationally active company” settled in his municipality on the Rhine: “Tesla plays a leading role in electric mobility.” pointed out that Tesla Grohmann Automation GmbH in Prüm is only around 100 kilometers away – that could facilitate cooperation between the two locations. The Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Economics in Mainz had also expressed itself positively.