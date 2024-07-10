Stellantis, production sharply down in 2024 (-25%)

Production crashes StellantisIn 2024, the automotive group recorded a 25.2% decrease in passenger cars compared to the same period of the previous year.

The plants of Mirafiori And Melfi have respectively suffered a real collapse of 63.4% and 57.6%. The plant of Cassino saw a drop of 38.7%, and Modenawhere they are produced Maseratiproduction has fallen by 73.6%. The only plant showing slight growth is Pomigliano d’Arcowith an increase of 3.5%.

Excluding the production of commercial vehicles of Sevel-Fiat Professional of Atessawhich showed an increase of 2%, total production of the automotive sector alone decreased by 35.9%, with only 186,510 vehicles producedcompared to 291,110 in the January-June 2023 period.

The decline is particularly evident in Mirafioriwhere production fell to 19,510 cars in the first six months of 2024, more than 63% less than the previous year. The majority of production is represented by Fiat 500 electric, while the Maserati produced have fallen dramatically. In addition, the plant has suffered extended closures and is planning an early summer break with no signs of a recovery in the fall.

Also to Melfi the situation is critical, with a significant reduction in production of Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass And Fiat 500xThe factory saw production stoppages for a total of 65 days in the semester, with extensive use of the solidarity contract.

The situation in Modena and Cassino is no better, with drastically reduced production and widespread recourse to redundancy payments. And, in detail, the Cassino factory has been operating on a single shift for months, a sharp decline from 2017 employment and production levels.