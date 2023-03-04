The Northern League deputy prime minister and minister is on the front page of the Financial Times Weekend Europe

The vote on the regulation that prohibits the registration of internal combustion engine vehicles, petrol and diesel, from 2035, has been postponed to a later date. Yesterday morning it was to be put to the vote in the meeting of the permanent representatives of the member states to then arrive for the definitive green light in the Council on Tuesday.

The Swedish EU presidency has decided to stop everything, after Italy’s “no” which, added to that of Poland and the abstention of Germany and Bulgaria, would have prevented reaching the qualified majority (55% of the countries with the 65% of the population represented) to pass the measure. Italy rejoices and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks of “Italian success”, with Rome’s position for a “sustainable and fair transition, which must be carefully planned and conducted”, leaving the freedom to the States to take the path they deem more effective and sustainable. Without “closing a priori the path towards clean technologies other than electricity”.

A line, the Italian one, which according to the president “has found wide acceptance in Europe”. For the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, it is “a great signal also thanks to the League”.

And this morning – writes www.iltempo.it – ​​the deputy premier and minister is on the front page of the Financial Times Weekend Europe, in the article that gives ample space to the European decision to stall with respect to the stop for diesel and petrol engines from 2035.

It should be remembered that the political feeling built by the leader of the League with some colleagues from the Old Continent was fundamental, starting with the German Volker Wissing, who, not surprisingly, had personally come to MIT on January 31, 2023 for a bilateral. According to the Porta Pia dicastery, Italy is reaffirming itself with a central role in Europe in protecting jobs and businesses threatened by Chinese hegemony.

