Saturday February 11, 2023opened in Illinois on Chicago Auto Show: will remain open until February 20 at McCormick Place. An appointment that boasts very distant roots given that the first edition took place in 1901. Expected one million visitors. In the 2008 had celebrated the review number 100the first salon in the world to cross this coveted milestone.

Auto Show Chicago 2023 Stellantis

The Stellantis Group in great prominence with the brands Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram Truck and Wagoneer. With its entry into the electrified car business, Alfa Romeo is offering the first premium C-SUV, the Tonal with the plug.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4

Model that will be available in American Alfa Romeo dealerships in the spring. In the stand also featured Giulia and Stelvio. In the CUV segment, the Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid.

The brand Jeeps is present with the electrified 4xe range including the Wrangler 4xe and the 30th anniversary edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Fiat has lifted the veils on 500X (in 2024 the brand in the US will only sell the electric 500) and there is also the Z. Opel (AstraGSe).

After being introduced to the CES in Las Vegas will be repeated on Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept, the electric pick up. Chrysler exhibits the 2025 Airflow, 300 and Pacifica.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in VIDEO test

Dodge will do the same with Challenger, Charger Daytona SRT EV concept and the 2023 model Hornet. Maserati proposes Grecale, MC20, Gran Turismo and Levante).

Chicago Auto Show models on display

Here is a quick summary of the models on display:

Edited (MDX, NSX, RDX, TLX, Integra), Aston Martin (DB 11, DBS), Audi (A5 and full range but there was also talk of Activesphere, the concept car unveiled in Cortina d’Ampezzo)

Bentleys (Bentayga, Continental GT, Flying Spur), Bmw (i4, i7, iX e2-Series), Buick (Enclave, Encore, Encore GX, Envision), Bugatti Chiron, Cadillac (Lyriq)

Chevrolet (Bolt EUV, Blazer and 2024 Blazer EV, Camaro, 2023 Colorado, Corvette, Corvette E-Ray, Corvette ZO6, 2024 Equinox EV, 2024 Silverado HD, Silverad EV, 2024 Trax, Suburban, Tahoe, Trailblazer)

Ford Mustang and 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT, 2023 Escape, 2023 Super Duty, Bronco, Bronco Sport, 2023 E-Transit, Explorer, F150, F150 Lightning, GT, Maverick;

GMC extension with Acadia, Hummer EV, 2023 Canyon, 2023 Sierra 1500, 2024 Sierra EV, Sierra HD, Terrain, Yukon; Honda, the Japanese brand presents the new variant of the Jet Elite II, capable of flying at 800 kmh and can land itself in an emergency: it is the quintessence for a perfect, modern, efficient lifestyle); then in the stand lights on Maxxis, Civic, Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, 2023 Accord, 2023 CR-V, 2023 HR-V, 2023 Pilot).

Hyundai sports Elantra, Ioniq 6, Palisade, Nexo, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata and Tucson. It will be launched this year Kona with a complete range of power supplies: thermal, hybrid and electric).

Wide range of offers Kia: Niro, Soul, Sportage, Telluride, Carnival, EV6, Forte, K5, Rio, Seltos, Sorento, Stinger and there is also a simulator available for visitors).

New Hyundai Kona HEV

Lamborghinis (Aventador Roadster LP 780, Huracan Sterrato, Huracan STO, green Urus and Countach, Gold Coast), Lexus (ES, GX, IS, LS, NX, RX, RZ, UX, LC).

Mazdathe Hiroshima company relaunches the rotary engine as a current generator for the MX-30 and which brings the Wankel engine back to life, then also showcases the MX 5. McLaren (Artura and GT);

Mercedes reproposes the Vision AVTR, a concept car inspired by the Avatar as well as its complete range of models including S Class and Maybach S600 and still A Class.

Wide range of offers for nissan: Altima, Ariya, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, Kicks, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Titan, Leaf, Versa.

Porsche show off the 911 2023 edition, the 911 Sport Classic, Taycan, 911 GT3.

Porsche 911 GT3RS

Rolls-Royce (Cullinan, Dawn, Ghost, Phantom, Wraith),

Subaru (Ascent, BRZ, 2024 Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Solterra, 2024 Crosstrek (with one 2 liter and one 2.5 engine and a brand new touchscreen infotainment system integrated by Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an audio system with 10 speakers and still the safety includes Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind-Spot Detection and Reverse Automatic Braking), Forester, WRX),

Toyota with the bZ4X, Corolla, Crown, Prius, Sequoia, Seal Master, Venza, Tundra, Tacoma, Sienna, RAV4, Rav 4 GR Sport, Grand Highlander and space for Finally in the hydrogen framework also with Mirai),

Volkswagen (ID.4, Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport in blue, Golf, Jetta, Taos, Tiguan and historical models also on display).

Great space for too Tesla Model 3.

