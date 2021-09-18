The electrified transition that is overwhelming the Italian automotive sector is entering a decisive push phase. There reconversion of the sector in our country will cost hundreds of millions of euros every year: word of the Deputy Minister of Economy Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who in the frame of the conference “A strategic pact for the automotive sector to the challenge of transition” organized by the Fim Cisl announced that the fund to support this process will come and will have an availability of 300-400 million euros per year, for a total of 3-4 billion over ten years.

“It is one of the themes we have on the national table, a tool to accompany ten years of transformation – Pichetto Fratin explains about it – We cannot use ordinary or extraordinary layoffs, development contracts. We are facing the end of a product that concerns a mass of companies. We need to accompany workers to become professional and migrate and help companies that want to change jobs to do so “. The number two at the Ministry of Economy also reiterates how the incentives for the electric and not for the endothermic are fundamental, which according to him from 2023 they will no longer make sense. The unions, in particular Ferdinando Uliano, national secretary of Fim Cisl also spoke of the need for a fund for the transformation of the auto industry: “With a switch to electric, 30% of the realities of the components are put in danger. The occupational risk is enormous. The fund must support industrial transformation and innovation on the one hand, and people on the other ”.

He was also present at the conference Stellantis, represented by Davide De Mele, the number two in the European division of the company. “We are continuing to invest in the future. The 2030 plan is under development, will be shared with suppliers, social partners and the government at the time of maturation – his words reported by La Stampa today – The pandemic severely affected the automotive industry and when it started again it saw a significant inflation rate for raw materials ”.