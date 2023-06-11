Italian politics and more precisely the Meloni-led government continue to talk about the electric future of the automotive industry. And they do it critically as usual, emphasizing how battery-powered cars should be considered just one of the solutions that can contribute to the decarbonisation of mobility. A theme raised in the past few hours by Matteo SalviniMinister of Transport and Infrastructure.

Anti-Italy approach

“The European Commission is pursuing an ideological approach anti-development and anti-Italy on cars – his words reported by Ansa – I hope that the Timmermans ideology, i.e. Euro 7, is one madness absolutely to be archived. If you tell me that as of 2035 I can no longer put internal combustion car models on the market, you are forcing companies to make a transition before 2035 by switching from Euro 6 to Euro 7, it’s forced hospitalization stuff”.

Favor someone

Therefore, the leader of the League does not mince words, accusing the European Union of wanting to insist on an approach based solely on electricity rather than aiming for a mix of technologiessolution instead desired by the Italian government. According to Salvini, all of this has a very specific purpose: to favor the interests of some countries and at the same time disadvantage those of other nations.

The reasons for this ideology

“To say since 2035 either electric or nothing, is something that probably it suits someone – concluded the minister – I saw the data on Germany-China trade: exports from Germany to China -23%, imports from China to Germany +28%. It’s clear, this is my reflection, as there was a Qatar-gate, no one takes away from me the idea that there can’t be a China-gatebecause some choices are either the result of ignorance or convenience”.