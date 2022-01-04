Auto, the misunderstanding of the electric in Italy. the columns are missing

Such dramatic figures for the auto sector in Italy they hadn’t seen each other since 2013. In two years -24% from registrations. The 2021 it is closed – reads the newspaper – with 1.458 million cars, a figure that brings the market back almost to 2013, when the figure, due to the effects of the then subprime crisis, was just over 1.3 million. 2020, the year of the pandemic and lockdowns, with 1.38 million units should not be considered. The comparison must in fact be made with 2019, the last period of normality before Covid-19: here it is then to emerge 460 thousand fewer sales (-24%). This is the state of the art at the end of 2021. Several factors contributed to a disastrous year: pandemic, lack of chips (and here also strategic errors in the sector come into play) which led to the blocking of production and the postponement of deliveries, market support interventions «Stop and go» by the government.

But, above all, – continues the Journal – the absence of measures, in the Budget law, in favor of a sector called to invest billions and billions on the energy transition in view of the retirement hypothesis, in 2035, of the petrol engines And diesel for the benefit of “All electric”. Funds that would have been used to renovate the fleet, promote purchases of electrified vehicles (without incentives, their prices are still too high) and accelerate the creation of a capillary network of charging stations. And to think that the neighbors of Germany, France And Spain, in their Budget and Pnrr laws, as Unrae points out, for 2022 alone they made available to the sector, respectively, 2.1 billion, 1.245 billion and 619 million. Italy, at this point, it is the only country among the big Europeans to stay dry mouth.

