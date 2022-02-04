Home page world

From: Sebastian Oppenheimer

Dramatic scenes: In Los Angeles, a Hyundai rammed a man off his bike – and just kept driving. The police are searching with high pressure.

Los Angeles – Driving away after a parking bump is not only cheeky, but also a punishable offence. The accident driver may later try to use the excuse of not noticing the impact. It is questionable whether one can get away with it. In a case that has now occurred in Los Angeles, the driver can Hyundai definitely not an excuse. As can be seen in a video (below), the vehicle rams a man off his bike – and then just roars away. The police are now using the video to find the driver who had the accident – ​​and have also offered a reward as reported by 24auto.de. (High Risk VW Reversing Goes Viral – “That’s Not Funny”)

A Hyundai rammed a man off his bike in Los Angeles – and then just drove on. © Twitter (LAPDCDT24)

Life-threatening action: Auto-Rambo rams cyclists – and flees

The video released by the police shows frightening images. The clip, apparently captured by another vehicle’s dashcam, shows a bicyclist traveling south on Glendale Boulevard. Suddenly a silver Hyundai Elantra rushes up from behind and rams him. The cyclist falls violently to the ground and rolls over – shortly afterwards he jumps up and runs towards the side of the road. (Drunk driver gets out of van – it rolls away with three children)

The man is very lucky that the Hyundai does not run over him – or that another car does not run over him during his “escape”. His bike, on the other hand, is run over by the Elantra. The cyclist suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Los Angeles Police Department. The bike, on the other hand, is now scrap. (Wild chase: Mini driver races away from the police with 200 things)

Auto-Rambo rams cyclists – police offer reward

Now the police are looking for the inconsiderate Hyundai driver. In order to get relevant information, a reward of 5,000 US dollars (almost 4,400 euros) was offered for the capture of the Elentra handlebar. *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.